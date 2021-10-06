140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 8, 1881: C. Sweet, of Colorado Springs, came over to Salida Thursday night to look after his interest in the future capital of Colorado.
The result of his business will probably be the erection of some store rooms near the corner of First and F streets.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 11, 1921: A Studebaker car driven by a Pueblo automobile agent and a Ford car belonging in Canon City, collided on Poncha Pass Sunday night.
After the cars had passed, the parties in the Ford car fired a shotgun at the Studebaker and peppered the back of the car with shot.
Nobody was hurt.
The police have the number of the Pueblo car but no arrests have been made.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 8, 1946: Backed by the veterans organizations, a petition is being sent to the FPHA, asking that the rental charges on apartments under the control of that bureau be reduced to be more in line with the revenue of veterans.
FPHA vacant apartments are now renting at $30 a month for two rooms and up to $40 for four rooms. Furnished apartments bring a higher rental.
The veterans also will have a meeting with the government officials to fix the rental price on the 20 new dwelling units, which are to be erected at Hot Springs Park.
The city council was asked to cooperate with the veterans in petitioning the government to fix the rentals at a lower price.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 6, 1971: Six areas in the extreme north end of Chaffee County have been proposed for withdrawal from public lands so they can be used for Bureau of Reclamation purposes in connection with the construction of the Frying Pan Arkansas project.
According to E. I. Roland of the Bureau of Land Management, the proposed withdrawal, recorded on the public land records in Denver Sept. 9, temporarily segregates the affected lands from location and entry under the general mining laws pending final action by the Department of the Interior.
The areas affected are four square miles near Clear Creek Reservoir, a section near Quail Mountain, two square miles in the Clear Creek area four miles west of U.S. 24 between Buena Vista and Winfield.
Seven square miles running east and west which is one mile south of Clear Creek, an area less than one mile located southwest of Granite, and on the north end of the county eight miles west of Granite are also included.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 4, 1996: Each turn of the wheel takes the world through another year; 15 turns from its last emergence the mountain pine beetle mysteriously reappears and for the next few turns wreaks havoc on ponderosa and lodgepole pines.
Chaffee County is in the middle of the beetle cycle now.
This year, Colorado State Forest Service crews checked 3,600 acres of forestland from Buena Vista north to Twin Lakes and marked 2,400 beetle infested trees, they dealt in one way or another, with 1,700 of those trees.
Forester Paul Summerfeld reported on the situation to Chaffee County Commissioners this week.
“We estimate there are approximately 3,000 trees infested that will die next spring,” Summerfeld told the board.
