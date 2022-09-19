140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1882: We understand that Mr. Geo. Willard, president of the First National Bank of Ironton, Ohio, has completed arrangements to establish a National bank of Salida.
It will be incorporated in about thirty days.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 19, 1922: The Salvation Army will formally open a Salida branch at 8 o’clock this evening at 136 Lower F street.
This will be preceded by a street meeting at 7:30 o’clock. Captain Koerner, of Denver and Captain and Mrs. Paine, of Florence will be here to assist Captain and Mrs. A.O. Shulze in holding the first services. The Rev. Ralph Bixel also will assist in the services.
The headquarters will remain open permanently with Captain and Mrs. Shulze in charge and the Salvation Army will conduct religious services regularly as well as conduct the charitable work for which the organization is famous.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 20, 1947: Nash Motors last week trained its spotlight on Salida to award the highest honor it can bestow on a dealer to D.A. Argys and Gus Argys, owners of Argys Nash Garage.
The guests of honor, Wednesday, at a dinner at the Indian Grill Café attended by officials of the Denver Zone office, Messrs. Argys were presented with a plaque as the first dealer in the area to qualify under the rigid requirements of Nash Motors’ 10-Point Dealer Program.
At the dinner all employes of Argys Nash Garage received awards in the form of lapel buttons following the general design of the Nash Motors crest.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 22, 1972: A fire at the residence of William C. Lambert, 1425 F street last night caused quite a lot of smoke and water damage, but was mostly confined to the attic.
The Lambert family did not realize there was a fire at first.
“We were down in the kitchen and my wife was getting dinner ready, when Phil Campbell of the A and W stand knocked on the door. He said we’d better get out because our house was on fire,” Lambert said.
“My daughter was on the second floor studying – she didn’t realize it either,” he said.
Three trucks from the fire department answered the call at 6:38, and the fire was put out by 7:45. It started in the attic, apparently from faulty wiring.
Damage from the fire has not been estimated yet. No one was injured.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 15, 1997: Thirty short minutes of tenuous freedom should land a Buena Vista Correctional Facility escapee several more years in the slammer.
Felon Clarence Paulsen and a juvenile accomplice led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase, reaching speeds upwards of 115 mph Friday morning over Trout Creek Pass, according to official reports.
Officers apprehended Paulsen and the accomplice after the vehicle in which he was fleeing rolled near Hartsel.
Paulsen apparently jumped into the get away car around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Officials said he was working with a BVCF labor crew at the Buena Vista city shop, located on Court Street.
Paulsen is serving six years for receiving stolen goods, three years for forgery and one year for attempted escape.
