140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1882: Through the generosity of Mrs. Rankin and friends, of Topeka, Kansas, the ladies have received a present of a neat carpet, three chairs and two beautiful lamps for furnishing the pulpit of the church.
The kindness is highly appreciated by the ladies and they tender a vote of sincere thanks to Mrs. Rankin and her friends for their help.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 14, 1922: George L. Glenn, a well dressed man of 24 years, went into the Quist Style Shop on West First street Saturday morning and priced a coat for his sister.
She was a petite flapper, he said, and he was not sure any of the coats would fit, but he would go and get her size.
He came again and looked over the coats but he decided the one he selected would need alteration.
He promised to go and get his sister.
Two hours afterwards Mrs. Quist was asked by Chief of Police Hampe if she had missed a dress.
She looked over the stock and found one missing. Chief Hampe produced it.
Glenn was in jail. He was arrested while trying to sell the dress and two pairs of silk stockings secured at another Salida store via the shoplifting route.
He was given a hearing before Justice Catlin Saturday and was given sixty days in the county jail on a charge of petit larceny.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 15, 1947: Three hundred and forty people attended the dinner at the annual sweeheart party given last night by the Salida Elks lodge.
The dinner, consisting of baked ham and trimmings, prepared under the direction of “Chalk” Dinkins, steward of the Elks club, was served in the dining hall.
There was dancing in the ball room until 1 o’clock to the music of Mrs. Frances Rhodes and her orchestra.
It was one of the biggest social events of the season.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 11, 1972: An auto accident on Monarch Pass at mid-morning Thursday left one woman in critical condition and two other members of the same party suffered injuries.
All of the victims were Olathe residents.
The most seriously hurt, Mrs. Laverne Johnson, was airlifted from Salida to Colorado General Hospital in Denver by a MAST helicopter from Fort Carson.
The mission took place about 4 p.m. Thursday.
The State Patrol identified the other victims as Mr. and Mrs. Paul Soell.
Mrs. Soell suffered a fractured wrist and her husband has a possible fractured vertebra.
Salida Hospital reports both in improving condition today.
This mishap occurred when the Soell vehicle skidded on the snow slicked pavement and rolled down a steep embankment.
A fourth passenger in the car Terry Soell was able to climb from the wreckage and crawl back to the highway where he hailed a passing motorist who in turn notified the patrol and Salida ambulance.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 11, 1997: Poncha Springs officials Monday evening unanimously approved an agreement to lease out the visitor center at a cost of $300 per month.
According to the one-year agreement, Susan Fox and Dave McCann of Salida will take over operation of the center effective April 1 with the first payment to the town due May 1.
Fox and McCann will have the center manned for 5 hours per day five days a week from October to June period from June through September the lessees would keep the center open eight hours per day six days per week.
