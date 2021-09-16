140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 17, 1881: J. McLean, has succeeded Pero in the Boot and Shoe Shop near Mulvaney’s.
He is an excellent workman.
We know him from way back, when he used to make shoes for the high-toned boys in Topeka the capital of the Grasshopper State, and we know that he can fit you and suit you every time.
Salida has been unfortunate with her shoemakers, but McLean is one of the other kind.
You get what you asked for and he will pay for what he gets.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 23, 1921: George C. Turner, who makes the world move around Denver, arrived in Salida Monday to attend the celebration of the opening of Monarch Pass but he could not remain for the ceremonies.
He was accompanied by Mrs. Turner.
They went to Gunnison and were returning when their car slipped a bearing, ten miles from nowhere except Tomichi Creek.
They were delayed two days for repairs.
Mrs. Turner borrowed a fishhook, dug up some worms and started to fish for trout.
Mr. Turner told her she could never catch a fish with that outfit but she decided it would at least kill time.
At the end of the first day she had a dozen big ones which she shipped home and the man who moves the world, was moving today toward Denver at a rapid pace to get at the trout dinner..
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 17, 1946: The following is a new regulation passed by the Game and Fish Commission at the meeting held Sept. 5.
It was moved by commissioner Lyttle, seconded by commissioner McIntyre and carried that all lakes and their tributaries above the elevation of 7,000 feet above sea level be closed to all fishing on Oct 1.
It was the consensus of opinion that this regulation is necessary considering the heavy take of fish during 1946, and giving further consideration to fall spawning and the furtherance of natural reproduction in the lakes and streams in question.
The cooperation of Sportsman in this area regarding this regulation is requested.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 20, 1971: Another portion of the cut up body of Harold McLeod, 51, of Pueblo was found in the Arkansas River about 21 miles west of Canyon City by fishermen this morning, the Fremont County Sheriff’s office reported. Portions of McLeod’s body first turned up in the river near Pueblo on August 14th with other parts discovered at various intervals since then. The investigation into McLeod’s death is continuing, Sheriff’s officers said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1996: Salida Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion in a garage at 309 Blake Street at noon Friday.
Don Kaess, owner of the garage, was welding when a spark apparently ignited paint cans in a cardboard box, causing several small explosions.
Extensive damage resulted, primarily to the south wall of the metal building, with a preliminary estimate of about $8,000, but no injuries resulted.
Firefighters from Salida Fire Department and South Arkansas Fire Protection District volunteers were on the scene for about 50 minutes, along with Chaffee County Ambulance Service in Salida Police.
