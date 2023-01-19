140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: Go to Cheap John’s if you want to get some really good, nice and substantial California clothing.
His prices cannot be beat.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 16, 1923: John L. French, a railroad man, is being sought by the police on a charge of passing worthless checks in Salida.
He is charged with having passed more than $200 in checks at various business houses.
The police trailed him to another town where his arrest is expected to take place at any time.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 21, 1948: Thomas Richman Carter, 28, Cotopaxi war veteran and the first Fremont county polio victim of the current fall and winter season, died Sunday at 1:30 a.m. at a Denver hospital.
Mr. Carter, who was employed at Climax, was stricken there with a severe case of polio 28 days ago.
Twenty-two days ago he was rushed to Denver where he was placed in an iron lung.
Pneumonia complications set in to claim his life.
Had he lived he would always have been totally paralyzed and it would have been necessary for him to remain in an iron lung, hospital authorities said.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 19, 1973: Mrs. Virginia Post has sold Ginny’s Laundry, 125 G St. to Mrs. Nancy Oversole.
She reported that she will be helping the new owner for a few weeks and expressed both thanks for those who supported her as well as the hope that her customers would continue to patronize the laundry under the new ownership.
Beyond that, and a short vacation, her future plans are indefinite.
Mrs. Oversole promised to continue the same quality service as in the past and expects to enter the home laundry filed just as quickly as possible.
The laundry recently added a washer and dryer which increased its capacity considerably.
In the past it has done motel work almost exclusively.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 26, 1998: Doug Kaess and Stacy Thomas were honored posthumously for their community contributions, at the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce banquet in Poncha Springs Saturday evening.
Kaess received the Cornerstone Award and Thomas received the chamber’s From the Heart Award, during the evening’s ceremonies.
Kaess died following a car-truck accident last June near Pueblo.
Thomas died last September when she was struck by lightning when mountain biking near Durango with her husband Tony Martinez, and friends.
In presenting the awards, the chamber’s Anita Northwood said Kaess was a person who made a difference in his community.
Northwood said Thomas was one of the community’s most active volunteers, and was a person who showed great enthusiasm for life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.