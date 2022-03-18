140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 18, 1882: To whom it may concern:
Miss Mollie Ohmhertz is my authorized agent at Salida, Colorado, as also for the town company.
As such agent she is authorized to sell lots, collect rent, deposit money and draw the same out in fact to represent my interests in all things.
A.C. Hunt.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 21, 1922: Mrs. Grace Ragan, who teaches at the Valley View school, sustained a broken left wrist Friday afternoon when her horse stumbled and she was thrown over his head.
She was knocked unconscious but was picked up by passersby soon after the accident and brought to the D. & R.G. hospital.
She was galloping down the hill from the school when the horse which she rides back and forth stumbled.
She will be able to return to school Monday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 17, 1947: LeRoy Jacques, 13, was badly shaken up when he was thrown from his bicycle at 12:30 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Third and E streets, while trying to avoid an attacking dog.
The boy’s head struck the curbing and he was unconscious when picked up.
He was taken to the Rio Grande hospital in the Stewart ambulance, but was dismissed the same day.
The boy was riding down E street when a dog attacked him. While he was trying to kick the dog away the bicycle swerved into the curbing.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 11, 1972: Denver and Rio Grande engine No. 463 returned to its original home – but only briefly – for the last time Thursday.
The little engine, which has been owned by Cowboy actor-entertainer Gene Autry since 1955, has been donated to the city of Antonito in south central Colorado by the guitar-strummin’ movie hero.
The engine, which has been inactive for years, will be fully restored and used in the tourist run of the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad between Antonito and Chalma, New Mexico, in the summer months.
Engine No. 463 was built in Philadelphia along with 14 other engines in the No. 460 series in 1903 by the Baldwin Co. and was brought to Salida late in the year to begin service on the Marshall Pass route from Salida into Gunnison.
The “little mudhen,” as this type of narrow gauge steamer was affectionately called by the trainmen and miners of the day, pulled many a load of ore, wood and people before it was transferred over to the Western Slope sometime in the late 1920s.
When it was reported that the engine would be passing through Salida en route to Antonito, the word spread quickly.
Thus it came about that when Engine No. 463 arrived on the 42nd car of the D&R.G.’s 10:30 eastbound freight from Minturn, Thursday morning, some 100-150 Salidans, young and old, turned out to greet the “little mudhen” as it passed through its ancestral home for the last time.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 18, 1997: A muffler leak in an Overland Stage Lines charter bus caused 19 passengers to get treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at the Heart of the Rockies Medical Center Sunday.
The bus contained 45 passengers belonging to a church group from Denton, Texas.
Passengers complained about fumes and many said they were not feeling well shortly after a pop was heard in the back of the bus.
The driver pulled the bus over and evacuated the passengers.
The group was on its way to the Silver Cliff Ranch west of Nathrop.
