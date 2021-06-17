140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1881: Three or four days ago one of the express messengers on the Denver and Rio Grande was short a couple of valuable packages when he arrived at this point.
On his return to Denver he was taken into custody.
Yesterday evening one of the yard men at this place was arrested.
He was in the car with the messenger on the run from Pueblo to Salida the day the packages were missing.
The railroad authorities are reticent and these are about all the facts elicited.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 14, 1921: Crops on several ranches near Centerville were damaged Sunday afternoon by a bad rain and hail storm.
The alfalfa was beaten into the ground and ruined.
The roads were badly washed.
The ranches which suffered the most were the Bajuk, Linquist, Stahr, Yuniker and Robnich.
It stormed about two o’clock and again at four o’clock.
The rain caused the river to raise several inches.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 21, 1946: Even though the peace treaties have not been signed, the Mail has decided that the war is over for the time being and has started to reconvert.
As with all industries, large and small, reconversion is a slow and arduous process.
Because of shortages in material we are unable to put our machinery in first class shape and because of shortages in supplies we cannot produce some of the printing that is requested.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 15, 1971: A break-in at the Mountaineer Gunshop in Buena Vista was reported to authorities this morning, according to the Buena Vista police and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office.
There was also evidence of an attempted break-in at Babe’s Liquor store in the same shopping center on U.S. 24, but entry was not gained, authorities said.
Police are holding an 18-year-old suspect arrested this morning.
Taken from the gun shop were three pistols, one bebee pistol, ammunition, and a hunting knife, authorities said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 14, 1996: Ryan Stowell, winner of this year’s Tenderfoot Hill Climb, credited his victory to 14 years of climbing the Fourteeners with his mom Carole.
“She got me started on mountains when I was 10 years old,” Stowell said, after the race on Thursday. Stowell’s winning time was 11 minutes and 21 seconds.
Stowell had never considered himself a long-distance runner, He gets the bulk of his exercise working as a restaurant manager at The Country Bounty.
“I trained just a little bit,” was how he describes his preparation for the Tenderfoot. Stowell’s “little bit” of training consisted of “three or four” ascents of Tenderfoot in the last few months.
This was the second time Ryan had run the Tenderfoot; three years ago he tied for third place.
