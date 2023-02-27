140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: Hollenbeck and Van Avery will send a specimen of marble to Denver to compete with other stone for material for the new capital buildings.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 20, 1923: A scene from Homer’s Iliad was enacted on Lower F street last Friday night when Chris Kekonas was shot in the foot.
Achilles of the charmed life was vulnerable only in the heel, because his goddess mother who dipped him failed to get him all the way under the death-defying water.
Chris was shot in the foot only two inches from the point where Achilles would have been “a goner.” Chris was running and falling when the bullet hit his foot on the underside.
Chris said Mehos and Trefone, business partners, shot him.
They deny shooting him and say they had no gun in their possession. They contend Chris shot himself.
Mehos and Trefone were attempting to collect a bill, which they said Chris owed them.
He started away on a run and stumbled.
He went to the Rio Grande hospital where his wound was dressed and he is able to be about.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 25, 1948: A mail box on D street and another on H street were broken from their moorings and tossed in the gutter a few nights ago.
It was the work of vandals who take a delight in destroying public property. Probably the same fellow who destroyed some county signs did this job too.
But, according to the postmaster, the vandals are in for more than they bargained for.
The post office department is extremely sensitive to damage done to any post office property.
The postal inspectors will be interested too in the county road sign destruction because it may give a clue to the molestation of the mail boxes.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 16, 1973: A motel room at the Ball Park Motel on west First was heavily damaged in an early morning fire followed by a gas explosion Saturday, according to a report by the Salida Fire department.
The resident of the motel said he thought he heard a knock at his door. He opened the door and went outside.
Finding no one, he turned back to the room which had suddenly burst into flames. He was unable to retrieve his belongings because of the intense heat.
Fourteen firemen responded to the 4 a.m. call with two trucks and fought the blaze,which was contained to the one unit, for two hours.
No one was injured in the fire or the explosion which followed.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1998: As Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area enjoys another busy winter, plans for major renovations at the resort continue to move forward.
The U.S. Forest Service is currently writing the Environmental Assessment of the proposal, one that would raise the ski area’s “comfortable capacity” from about 1,900 to 3,470 guests.
The plan outlines anticipated development at Monarch during the next five to seven years. One of its principal goals is to improve skier, snowboarder and pedestrian circulation in the base area.
Changes would include longer and wider trails, four new lifts, better maze design, a snow-play area for tuning and sledding, replacement of the Breezeway double chair with a fixed grip quad, a new guest services building, a mountain-top food service and locker area, a mid-mountain warming hut, snow making and renovation of the main lodge.
