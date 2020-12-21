140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18, 1880: A attempt was made Tuesday night to burglarize the resident of Mr. Alex Cree, the mine superintendent of the Columbus mine.
The burglars forced open the window and got into the kitchen when they were frightened off by the bravery of Mrs. Cree, who discharged a revolver at them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 21, 1920: The success of the bazaar held by the Catholic ladies at the Rink last week exceeded all expectations in financial return. The returns are not all in but it is known that $2,000 was cleared. From a social standpoint the bazaar also was a big success.
The funds derived from the bazaar will go toward the building of a parochial school.
The census of the parish is being taken and when it has been completed a drive will be made for a building fund.
Several large contributions already have been received and it is expected that sufficient funds will be raised in the next few months to make it possible to begin building operations in the spring.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 19, 1945: Salida is having its cold weather a bit early and a bit lasting this year.
It is the coldest December in at least ten years, and even then, the weather is not so bad as it is in most parts of the country.
Official records show that there were only twenty nine days in the last ten winters when the temperature at Salida was below zero, and only 61 days in the last ten years when the thermometer did not go above freezing during some part of the day.
During the ten years there was never a month until this month, when there was more than one below zero day in a month.
In this month there have been four days below zero. On one of those days it was 3 below, another 5 below and another 7 below. On four days of this month the thermometer did not get above freezing.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 21, 1970: The Supreme Court ruled today that 18-year-olds may vote in federal elections for presidential and congressional candidates but held that state voting age laws will continue to govern state and local elections.
The court divided sharply on the issue with Justice Hugo L. Black delivering the prevailing opinion.
The justices were in greater agreement in upholding two other key sections of the law – one striking down state residency rules beyond 30 days for voting in presidential elections, and the other banning throughout the country literacy tests for voting.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18, 1995: Thanks to the purchase of two brand new pumpers, the Chaffee County Fire Protection District will be able to dramatically cut emergency response times when it comes to fighting rural mountain fires.
According to Kent Maxwell, the media relations officer for the district, the new Class A pumper trucks, scheduled to arrive in June, will be able to travel up steep grades such as Monarch Pass twice as fast as the district’s existing pumpers.
A trip to the summit of Monarch that now takes about 40 minutes would only take the new pumpers about 20 minutes.
