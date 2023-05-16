140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 19, 1883: The miners of Chalk Creek were made happy last Friday.
The county commissioners were at St. Elmo, viewing a road from that place over Murphy mountain, where there are several valuable mines.
The commissioners appropriated $1,000 to further the enterprise.
A banquet was given them by the citizens, speeches were made and everybody was happy.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 15, 1923: Telephone power lines in Salida were crippled Sunday by one of the severest snow storms of the year.
Awnings broke under the weight of the wet snow, tree branches fell, and the streets were slushy.
Linemen for the telephone and power companies were busy all day Sunday repairing damaged lines but hundreds of calls could not be attended to.
The two companies have all the available linemen on the job today restoring service to normal.
The snow was a benefit to the ranchmen who have crops planted and to the grazing ranges.
The temperature did not fall to the freezing point and no damage was done to fruit or gardens.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 10, 1948: Mayor F.J. Doveton and the city officials have granted the use of the bandstand in Alpine park for the night of Wednesday, May 19 for a free band concert starting at 8 o’clock, under the direction of Arch Dunning.
It is hoped that many Salidans will park their cars around the park square and listen to the young musicians in their appearance that night.
It is possible that similar concerts may be held in the park in the fall if this first one is successful.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 16, 1973: Nearly 300 people attended the grand opening of the Golden Aspen Art Gallery and Handicraft Center at 128 E. First St. over the weekend.
Mrs. Shirley Davis, owner-operator of the new business, said that she was extremely pleased with the turnout, and announced Mary Kay Provenza and Mrs. Mildred Tumpney won the door prizes, a peace ecology kit and an assortment of handicraft supplies.
Mrs. Davis, a graduate of Western State College, has many of her own paintings for sale in the gallery, as well as those of other local artists.
She plans to handle all types of artwork by Colorado artists, and encourages all local craftsmen to bring their work to her to sell on consignment.
This includes any handmade objects, she added.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 15, 1998: A group of friends honored longtime Salidan George Howerton Thursday at Columbine Manor.
When Dr. and Mrs. Howerton moved to Salida after he retired as dean of the Northwestern University School of Music, one of the community’s cultural endeavors he embraced was the Salida-Aspen Concert Series.
Howerton served on the board of directors for many years, contributing his expertise, creativity and enthusiasm to the success of their outstanding community asset.
At a gathering in his honor May 14 at Columbine Manor where he now resides, Dr. Howerton was named Director Emeritus of the Salida-Aspen Concerts and was presented with a plaque honoring him for his many years of dedicated leadership.
