140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1882: Articles of incorporation have been filed with the Secretary of State for the Salida and South Platte Toll Road Company. The Incorporators are Thomas Frame, E.H. Webb, W,W, Roller and M.R. Moore.
The object of the company is to create a new road into the hills. The new route is up Quaking Aspen gulch and over the range near the head of Badger Creek.
The road will open up a large scope of timber lands and will give and outlet for the recently found coal and building stone ledges on Aspen gulch.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 3, 1922: Fire was discovered on the second floor of the McGovern building, First and F, Thursday morning in time to save the entire building from destruction.
The firemen succeeded in confining the fire to the room in which it started but the Salida candy store was flooded with water and a loss of $2,000 to $4,000 sustained.
The Maler drug store, which also was beneath the fire escaped damage.
The fire was discovered in a laboratory used by Drs. Curfman and Fuller.
Chemicals are stored in the room. The room had not been opened since the previous night until a coal man came to deliver some coal. He opened the door and discovered the room full of smoke.
The fire started in the floor of the room and ate its way downward and upward. The other rooms upstairs were not damaged by fire or water but they were filled with smoke.
Spontaneous combustion is believed to have started the fire.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Mar. 4, 1947: Frank Underwood, war veteran, last night was appointed manager of the Salida Hot Springs pool and bathhouse to succeed E.J. Steinbrock, deceased.
Mr. Underwood is a graduate of A & M College. He has been employed as a carpenter.
He is the son of Fred Underwood. He is married and has one child.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 28, 1972: The second in a series of experimental winter openings at Salida Hot Springs Pool over the past week-end was termed “successful” by pool officials today.
Attendance was especially good, said Mrs. Dick Morgan, on Saturday and Sunday night. The facility was also opened Friday.
An earlier trial opening held over the held over the Christmas holidays resulted in attendance comparable to the summer sessions.
Some additional work remains to be done before another session is announced. According to pool manager Morgan, there appears to be an air lock or some other difficulty in the hot water line from Poncha Springs to the pool.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1997: Poncha Springs officials will be meeting to discuss design and landscaping for the entrance to the industrial park along CR 120.
Some $5,000 is budgeted for the project in the current budget.
Lauri Dannemiller, town manager and clerk, said she has set up a meeting with Lynn Hawkins of Howard to come up with a design foe the entrance.
She said she hopes to have inmates from the Buena Vista Correctional Facility actually build the sign, with the town paying for materials.
BVCF crews may also be able to do some of the landscaping and installation work as well.
