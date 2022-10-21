140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1882: It seems the old hotel at the Poncha Hot Springs, which was burned on the morning of the seventeenth, caught fire from a defective flue.
Only a few moments elapsed from the time the fire was discovered until the whole building was one sheet of flames.
Nothing was saved, the inmates barely escaping with their lives.
The proprietors propose now to rebuild at the foot of the hill near Vance’s soda factory.
They intend to put up a large and well arranged house for the accommodation of summer boarders and bring the hot water down in pipes.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 24, 1922: Hot on the trail of a chicken thief who stole a dozen pullets from the coop of L. Mangus Sunday night, Chief Hampe and Sheriff Hutchinson followed the tracks to the home of Peter and Frank Salerno in the 500 block on West Front street yesterday morning.
They secured a search warrant and searched the place. They found some chickens dressed and ready for market but the feathers were missing and they were unable to prove ownership. In conducting a search of the house the officers located a whisky still and 220 gallons of mash, which was confiscated.
Peter Salerno was arrested and his brother Frank Salerno, who was in Nathrop, was arrested as soon as he returned home.
A charge of manufacturing whisky was placed against them in Justice Poston’s court, and they were fined $150 and costs, amounting to nearly $300.
Assistant District Attorney Miller did not think they could raise the money but they were back with it in less than an hour. The chicken stealing charge was not filed because of a lack of evidence.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 16, 1947: The Monarch Dairy has installed a machine which gets rid of the problem of shaking the bottle of milk to mix the cream back into the milk.
This machine, known as a homogenizer, breaks up the fats and splits the butterfat particles, so that they remain mixed in the milk instead of rising to the top, thereby assuring an equally rich milk. This service will be given to customers who wish it.
The machine also is used in making ice cream mix, to assure uniform quality.
T.J. Ruttum is the new owner of the Monarch Dairy, formerly known as the Te Selle Dairy.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 26, 1972: George Oyler has discovered a method of hunting which eliminates difficult mountain climbing, rugged weather, and days of disappointment if his shots go astray.
All he has to do is step out early in the morning during the hunting season and gaze carefully across his acreage and spot a deer.
While preparing to go hunting a few mornings ago he noted a buck almost at his back door, and his hunting problem was solved.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 27, 1997: Colorado Mountain College and the Salida School District have had a long and successful partnership over many years.
Many people may not be aware of the support the school district has been providing the college.
That support includes the free use of school district facilities for most of CMC’s evening courses during the school year.
Of the 26 courses offered by CMC Salida Center this semester, 19 are conducted at SHS. This semester 169 CMC students are benefiting from the use of SHS classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.