140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1883: The carpenters are busy as can be on the new D.&R.G. hotel.
It will be an ornament to the city, when completed.
It will certainly have the finest and most advantageous location of any hotel on the line of the rail road, and will not only be nice to look at and to stay in, but will also turn out to be a splendid financial speculation.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 26, 1922: Eugene Jacobs, 11 years old, appeared at the Salvation Army headquarters at 1:20 o’clock this morning and asked for shelter.
He was coatless and said he had not eaten a square meal for two days.
The boy told Captain Shulze he lived in Salida until the death of his parents two years ago, when he was sent to Leadville.
The boy said he beat his way down here last week on a freight train and that he had been selling papers.
He slept one night in a barn on the Mesa, he said, and last night he had spent in a dance hall until the dance ended and then he sought shelter at the Salvation Army.
The sheriff at Leadville was communicated with and the boy’s story will be investigated.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 20, 1947: Last night vandals destroyed the decorations on the tree in the front yard of the Convalescent Home, 246 I Street.
Mr. and Mrs. Wellington, who operate the home for aged men and women, had decorated the tree at the request of the elderly people, who are unable to go any place or take part in holiday programs, other than afforded by Mr. and Mrs. Wellington.
They report that the electric tree lights were taken.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 26, 1972: Harry S Truman died today, conquered finally by the infirmities of age.
The nation’s 33rd president died at 8:30 a.m. EST. His wife and daughter were notified at their home. Truman was 88.
Truman entered the hospital three weeks ago today and had been in a coma since early Saturday.
As his condition worsened Christmas Day, Truman’s daughter, Margaret Truman Daniel, returned from her home in New York. She saw him for about 20 minutes Monday night.
Death came quietly to the former president. Dr. Wallace, his physician from the White House days, was at his side.
A family spokesman, Randall Jessee, said the 87-year-old Mrs. Truman stood up well to the announcement.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 22, 1997: The Union Pacific Southern Pacific railroad merger last year is still having an impact on some local businesses, forced to scale back production or temporarily eliminate services in the face of reduced train availability.
J.C. Trucking in Salida has stopped doing a sulfuric acid run in New Mexico and is transporting less lime dust to the coal mines on Colorado’s Western Slope, as a result of reduced train service, said Julie McKenzie.
McKenzie, a dispatcher and bookkeeper at J.C. Trucking, said the company had been transporting coke sulphur in semi-tanker trucks from Waterflow to Milan, New Mexico, from where it was hauled by train.
But that run ceased about three weeks ago as UP stopped supplying cars at Milan, McKenzie said.
