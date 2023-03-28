140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1883: The trial of Packer, the cannibal, will soon be held in Lake City, where the murderer is now confined.
The editor of Silver World, who called upon Packer, was surprised to find a very mild, nice sort of gentleman.
He is in fact a rather mild looking and mild mannered person.
His height is, we judge, about 5 feet ten and a half inches, weight probably about 160 pounds.
He says he is 33 years of age, and was therefore but 23 years old when the affair occurred for which he is to be tried for his life.
He maintains that he killed only one of the party – Bell – and that he killed him in self defense.
He says he will be satisfied no matter how the trial may result. He wants the thing ended.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 30, 1923: Word was received from Denver that the fund of $10,000 to be used this spring for the improvement of Poncha Pass will be turned over to Thomas Tynan, warden of the state penitentiary, and that he will bring his convicts here to do the work.
Arrangements already had been made to give the contract to a local man and to employ men of this county in the work.
The employment of the convicts is not entirely satisfactory to some of the business men.
While it is true that Warden Tynan and his men have been successful road builders, and on big work, such as the Cañon City to Salida road, have saved considerable money to the taxpayers, the job on Poncha Pass is so small that the cost of transporting, installing the convicts in camp and returning them to Cañon City, will be out of proportion, think these business men, to the amount of the work.
On the other hand many men now idle could find employment on the road and the money thus divided among free labor would help to pay grocery debts and the like.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 22, 1948: Work was resumed last week at the Koppers Company creosoting plant at Smeltertown, after having been shut down since Dec. 19 for repairs.
A skeleton force was maintained at the plant during the shutdown.
The plant is now employing 38 men. The normal force is 52 men and this number is expected to be reached again soon.
The plant is one of Salida’s most important payroll industries.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 2, 1973: The Salida fire department responded to a call at the Fred Griffith residence to extinguish a blaze that burned one acre of grass, Sunday.
The fire started when fiery contents of a trash barrel escaped due to the windy conditions at the Griffith place at 8334 County Road 140.
Seven firemen and two trucks answered the call which took 45 minutes to put out the fire.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1998: Salida-based and internationally recognized artist Mel Strawn is a pioneer in the controversial art of digital printmaking.
A reception in his honor is set for this Friday, to introduce a show of his works that will hang until May 2, at Cultureclash, 132 W. First St.
At that time, Strawn also will be signing copies of his new, limited-edition book, titled “Transitions.”
