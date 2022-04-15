140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 15, 1882: A young man by the name of Pierce tried his hand at licking a woman.
He licked her. She complained.
He was jerked and taken before Judge Bowne.
It was there proven that he licked her.
Justice Bowne charged him ten dollars and costs. He is working for the city.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 18, 1922: Manager Holman of Poncha Springs announced to the Lions club last night that the new bathing pool, which is 54x43 feet in area, will be completed early in May.
He also intends to improve the vapor baths, and these improvements will make the resort one of the best in the state.
Mr. Holman plans a celebration when the pool is opened and he invited the Lions club to be his guests on that day.
Poncha Springs is one of Salida’s best assets, but the lack of improvements has made it impossible for many to patronize the place.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 12, 1947: The State Highway Department is ready to begin the resurfacing of First street and F street, as soon as the weather is favorable according to a letter received by Mayor Doveton.
The department will take out the dip on First street and substitute under surface pipes, which will syphon the drainage water across the intersection.
First street will be surfaced the full width, instead of highway width.
The dips were installed many years ago to take care of drainage and to slow down speeders.
Previous to that, underground pipes were used but they froze in winter and caused the intersections to be flooded.
The improved brakes on automobiles have made the dips obsolete.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1972: A fund drive to raise $5,000 for construction of a heliport at Salida Hospital reached its goal Monday when a gift for $129.04 was delivered to Hospital Administrator John Carr by a representative of Ray Lines Post No. 64 of the American Legion.
The presentation was made in Carr’s office by Jim Lingenfelter of the legion.
The event climaxed a months-long effort in which a number of organizations and hundreds of individuals have taken part.
Need for a facility adjacent to the hospital to permit swift evacuation of seriously ill or critically injured patients was brought tellingly home to the community last September in the aftermath of a school bus crash on Monarch Pass which killed nine and seriously hurt several more.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 17, 1997: Steve and Dena Steinhoff are the recipients of the “Outstanding Conservationist of the Year” Award presented at the 54th annual meeting of the Upper Arkansas Soil Conservation District April 10.
The meeting was attended by 70 members.
The Steinhoffs received the award for their efforts in conservation, including use of irrigation structures, pipelines, gated pipe, sprinklers, irrigation, water management practices, crop rotations and surface residue management.
The award was presented by Casey Everett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.