140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 6, 1881: In response to the call published in the Mountain Mail last week the citizens of Salida and vicinity assembled in Hunt’s building Wednesday evening to inaugurate the campaign in favor of Salida for the State capitol.
Hon. Geo. A. Smith was elected chairman of the meeting and M.R. Moore secretary.
Remarks were made by Capt. Blake, O.V. Wilson, D.B. Fowler, J.P. Smith, Judge Hawkins and many others among our influential citizens and the tenor of these remarks all were to the effect that it was time to open the campaign in earnest.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 5, 1921: A wall of water fourteen feet high came down Grape creek at eight o’clock Tuesday night, uniting with a flood out of Sand creek and the two waters meeting at Cañon City caused a flood which swept away the Libby McNeil Pickling plant, destroyed part of the brick plant, tore out the Cañon City water supply pipe line, washed away part of the D. & R.G. track and destroyed telegraph and telephone lines.
The Denver and Rio Grande trains were out of commission Tuesday night until early this morning and hundreds of passengers were marooned in Salida and at Cañon City.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 6, 1946: Duane E. Smith, 25, who recently was discharged from service in the Marines, and his wife, Barbara, aged 17, were taken to Denver Sunday to receive treatment for Infantile Paralysis.
Mrs. Smith is partially paralyzed in the legs. She was taken ill a week ago. Her husband was ill only a day.
Mr. Smith was taken to Fitzsimmons and Mrs. Smith to Colorado General Hospital.
Mr. Smith is a son of John A. Smith, city park worker, of Blake Street.
Mrs. Smith is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Jones of Denver, formerly of Howard.
Mrs. Smith came to Salida on June 8, while her husband was in service, left here on July 8 to visit her parents in Denver and returned here on July 23.
The circumstances appear to the health authorities to indicate that she contracted the disease in Denver.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 26, 1971: Diane Martellaro, 17, and Richard Thonhoff, 22, both of Salida, were listed in good condition today at Salida Hospital following a one-car accident Sunday on the Fish Hatchery Road one and one-tenth miles northwest of Salida, police said.
Miss Martellaro suffered face and forehead cuts, a wound to her right knee and a sprained left ankle, authorities said.
Thonhoff suffered head cuts and a broken right leg.
The car, driven by Miss Martellaro, was eastbound around a left curve when it skidded off the right side of the road and back across the road, hitting a tree.
The car stopped on its wheels, leaving 177 feet of skid marks.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 9, 1996: Chaffee County’s Harriet Alexander Field might run better if the county’s airport advisory board was dissolved, according to Jensen Aircraft manager Pete Holbeny.
Holbeny, in a brief encounter with the county commissioners Aug. 6, said he and other aircraft operators based at the airport believe the advisory board is detrimental to the productive operation of the facility.
He suggested to the commissioners that a six-month trial period without the influence of the board be initiated.
