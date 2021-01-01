140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 25, 1880: Pat Shovlin and others have made a discovery of what they think is a rich gold lead up the Ute trail six miles from Salida.
They have not had any assays made, but have panned some of the rock and got fine colors.
They will sink on the claim at once and see what there is in it.
They are near the extensive iron deposits heretofore mentioned in these columns.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 4, 1921: Earle Ehrhart having discovered that there were too many chickens running loose around his ranch at Centerville, decided to invite eight of the most famous chicken eaters in Salida to help him thin the flock. Mrs. Ehrhart was let in on the plan.
Mr. Ehrhart spent all day Saturday with an axe and gathered up several basketfuls of the choicest of the flock. He also assembled all the fixings and Mrs. Ehrhart did the rest.
The chicken eaters arrived on time to the second as usual Sunday evening, having fasted all day in preparation. They were Fadely Glascock, Dr. Kelley, Frank Gloyd, Clarence Gloyd, C.A. Morris, Ben Graf, Fred Bateman and R.L. Hampson.
They fed up till 10 o’clock when they voted Mr. Ehrhart their thanks for the invitation and Mrs. Ehrhart their thanks for the excellence of the dinner.
When the crowd was nearing the smelter on the way home, one of them said he thought that with the jolting of the car he thought he could find room for one more bit of that chicken.
“Have some white meat all round,” said Glascock and he fished it out of his pocket.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 2, 1946: A car with five occupants driven by Nick Apodaca of West Third St. collided with a car driven by Eugene Yinger at 2:15 o’clock Tuesday morning near the Micklich place, on the old Smelter road.
Mr. Apodaca was driving toward Salida from the Country Club and the Yinger car was going the opposite way. Lester Dennis, who was in the Yinger car received a cut on the head. Five other boys in the Yinger car were uninjured.
Both cars were damaged.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 31, 1970: A case of malicious mischief was reported to the authorities Thursday morning by John Amicone of Shearer Motor Company.
Amicone said that vandalism had been committed on several cars on the lot on Rainbow Blvd. Investigation revealed that 16 tires had been deflated on both new and used vehicles.
Also windows on some vehicles has been written on with soap with the phrase “phantom X strikes” and some peace symbols.
An investigation is continuing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 2, 1996: A Buena Vista youth missing since Friday afternoon was located New Year’s Day in Summit County.
Local authorities were stumped regarding the disappearance of 15-year-old Jeremy John Bobst until Summit County law enforcement officials called yesterday afternoon with the news the boy had been found. No details were available on how the boy was found, other than he was located near Breckenridge.
According to Sgt. Ernie Morgan of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Bobst had an altercation with his mother Liz, Friday, when she found he had been chewing tobacco and told him he was grounded.
After the argument, according to Morgan, Bobst took his two dogs and fled in his mother’s 1983 Dodge Aries.
