140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 21, 1881: Mr. Levi Rowe has let a contract to run a tunnel twenty feet on the vein of the Annie Bell lode, and the contractor commenced work on it yesterday.
This lead has a twenty foot open cut, which exposes a three foot streak of decomposed white quartz, bearing copper, iron and silver. The croppings assayed twenty ounces to the ton.
It is situated at the northern border of the town site. The numerous spurs which run into the lead from both sides make it likely that they will soon strike an immense body of good pay mineral.
Mining experts say the indications are that the mineral streak will be from thirty to forty feet wide after a very little development. We expect to hear of a big strike there soon.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 13, 1921: C.E. Taylor, Forest Examiner from Saguache, could not get over the Divide on horseback between Saguache and Sargents and was obliged to take the train on his way to Sargents.
He has a great deal of timber to cruise this summer and says that there appears no slump in timber operations. Asked regarding snow conditions he stated that there was between two and five feet of snow for a distance of two miles on either side of the Continental Divide.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 8, 1946: An airplane crashed on takeoff from the Salida airport at 10 o’clock this morning, causing slight damage to the wings of the plane and no injury to the pilot.
C.L. Clymer of Greeley, a professional crop duster, was on his way to Grand Junction to dust peach orchards with the plane.
He had gained only 75 feet in altitude when the engine stalled and he made a forced landing in a patch of weeds one half mile west of the airport. The plane turned over.
Dr. C. Rex Fuller, doctor Howard Smith, Sheriff Emmett Shewalter and Coroner Joseph E. Stewart were summoned immediately but Clymer did not need attention.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 12, 1971: Dancing around the Maypole and paper mache giraffes, elephants and flowers made of seeds such as corn and strawberry popcorn and other favorite things were on display for parents of school children at St. Joseph Elementary School Tuesday night.
The children carefully jumped and pranced and marched in St. Joseph gym for their parents.
Sister Joan, the principal, insisted that there be no rain since she planned the event for outside at 340 East Fifth Street.
The weather changed, however, and began to sprinkle and a chilly wind blew, so the street dance was moved inside.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 17, 1996: Boaters throughout the valley are ready for a white water summer, if only the water holds out.
This week’s heat wave did more than just turn the area into a fire hazard. It created some of the best early-season whitewater in history.
According to Pete Giordano, of Acquired Tastes Rafting Company in Buena Vista, “The water is the best now that I have ever seen it, almost twice the level of this time last year.”
Rose Bayless at the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area estimates that the runoff is about two weeks ahead of what it usually is at this time of year.
She attributes this to the heat and high winds, and cautiously adds, “If it doesn’t cool down soon, the runoff may peak by the end of the month.”
