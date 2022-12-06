The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9, 1882: Black Paddy, the “Rustler,” yesterday afternoon while confined in the cooler felt a chilliness creeping over him and proceeded to build a fire in one corner of his cell – smoke began to issue from the roof.
Black Paddy was rescued, slightly injured, and the fire put out.
The Salida Mail, Dec. 8, 1922: Mrs. Byrd Fuqua of the Byrd Colony at Hortense yesterday sent a check for $21 to the P.E.O. to pay for new window draperies which she ordered installed in the Salida restroom.
Mrs. Fuqua visited the room last week and was struck by its beauty.
When she learned that the P.E.O. had furnished the building she asked to be permitted to donate draperies.
The P.E.O. purchased the material and made the draperies and Mrs. Fuqua footed the bill.
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 8, 1947: Rio Grande yard engines in Salida may soon be equipped with walkie-talkie radio, which will enable the yardmaster to communicate with the engineer.
It will be especially convenient when an engine is at Cleora stockyards or at the smelter yard.
Officials were here last week investigating.
The yard engines in Burnham, Pueblo, Alamosa, Grand Junction, Helper and Salt Lake City already have been equipped with radio.
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1972: Salida Municipal Court Judge Holly Leewaye announced her resignation from the position effective Dec. 31, 1972, in a letter read by Mayor Ed Touber in last night’s city council meeting.
Judge Leewaye, age 20, was appointed to the judgeship nine months ago by the council.
At her appointment she became the youngest judge in the United States for which she and the city of Salida received nationwide publicity.
Mrs. Leewaye said she is leaving the job to pursue a college education at the University of Colorado at the Colorado Springs Center.
She has accepted a position as assistant director of Affirmative Action, a CU agency which investigates racial and sexual discrimination in the university system.
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1997: Pacemaker honors, described by some as the “Pulitzer Prize” of high School journalism, were recently awarded to Tenderfoot Times, the Salida High School student newspaper.
Selected from a field of 275 of the best student newspapers in America, the pacemaker identifies Tenderfoot Times as one of only 24 student papers to receive the highest award offered in the U.S.
Pacemakers are awarded to less than 1 percent of high school newspapers entered.
Sponsored by National Scholastic Press Association in Minneapolis, Minn., the Pacemaker is a straight competition for excellence, rather than a critique process. Judging is without regard for size of school or staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.