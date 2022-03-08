140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 11, 1882: Word has been received in Salida that a train on the Alpine branch of the Denver and Rio Grande went through a bridge near Hortense last night.
Our information is to the effect that the bridge broke down with the train, precipitating the engine and a portion of the train into the gulch below.
How many persons were injured by the accident we have not been able to learn, but have been informed that a brakeman by the name of Joe Bond was killed outright, and that one passenger was killed.
The passenger’s name we have not learned.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 10, 1922: Passenger train No. 317 on the Alamosa branch of the D.&R.G.W. leaving here at 4 o’clock yesterday was wrecked at Poncha Pass at 4:45 o’clock.
Mrs. George W. Means sustained a fracture of the left arm above the elbow.
Louis Wenz, 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wenz, was cut on the face.
Fourteen others were cut and bruised but none seriously.
The two cars of the train left the track when a rail broke.
They ran over an embankment 100 feet high but the engine and tender remained on the track and the safety chains held the cars, otherwise they might have plunged fifty feet further and caused heavy loss of life.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 7, 1947: The Harlem Clowns defeated the Salida Elks Wednesday evening, 33 to 29, before a packed house. Salida basketball fans enjoyed watching this Negro team perform, as they played fine as well as comical basketball.
Never before have basketball fans witnessed not only a game of basketball, but also football and baseball on the basketball court.
The Clowns drew many laughs as they performed their baseball and football plays, as well as other comical action plays.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 8, 1972: Three Fort Carson soldiers, all injured in separate ski mishaps at the Monarch Ski Area, were removed by Military Assistance to Safety and Traffic (MAST) helicopter from the area 20 miles west of Salida and flown back to the military base for medical attention,
The rescue flight to the 10,879-foot winter sports area marks the first time that one of the emergency aircraft from Fort Carson has been used to remove an injured skier from a ski area in Colorado, as well as the first time a MAST helicopter has landed in the Monarch Pass area since the Sept. 11, 1971, bus accident in which eight Gunnison High School football players and one coach were killed and 20 others injured.
The three GIs evacuated from the ski area Thursday were members of a 35-man group from Fort Carson which had taken a chartered bus trip to the area for a day-long outing on the slopes.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1997: Prisons in Buena Vista and Cañon City have been earmarked $22 million of a $77 million bill that moved one step closer to passage Wednesday.
A Colorado Senate panel approved the bill by a 5-3 vote.
According to Jon Johnson, public information officer at Buena Vista Correctional Facility, the bill still has a couple of steps to go before the money is handed out.
“Our portion of the $22 million will be used to replace the modular units at the prison.
“Unfortunately, we don’t know the dollar amount yet,” said Johnson.
