140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1881: Mr. Davidson, who is interested in the Placer mines 4 miles down the river, recently purchased of Mr. Hall, informs us that he is going to begin active operations at once.
Their machine, a dry amalgamator, has arrived, and they will have it in place and in operation in a day or two.
It will be gratifying to us to be able to say that the machine is a success and the gold in quantities sufficient to pay.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 3, 1921: Fishing excursion rates from Salida to all points West where the finny tribes abound will be in effect all summer beginning June.
The tickets will be on sale on Saturdays only and will be good for 15 days, the round-trip rate equals one and one-third the regular one-way rate.
For instance the round-trip rate to Lake City will be $7.04, Sapinaro $6.96, Glenwood Springs $10.48, but there will be a rate to every Western Colorado point where the fishing is good.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 7, 1946: One of the largest rainbow trout that went to the Salida fish pond for the summer was killed yesterday by boys who threw rocks into the pond.
The 25 extra-size trout length by Frantzhurst Rainbow Trout Farm has been the custom for many years, and the fish have proved to be one of Salida’s most interesting attractions for tourists as well as a delight to the citizens of the community.
The police were notified and were furnished a description of the boys.
A closer watch will be kept on the pond at 3rd and F streets and vandalism will be fully prosecuted.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1971: John L. Carr stepped into the office of hospital administrator at Salida hospital today to fill the post vacant since last February.
Carr, named to the office by a unanimous vote of the hospital board last April, officially assumed his new job today.
He came to Salida from Show Low, Arizona, where he served as a regional administrator of five small hospitals.
Carr told the Mountain Mail when he took the job that it appealed to him because of “the size of the operation, and the board’s attitude toward future healthcare.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1996: Due to a malfunctioning timer on the sprinkler system at Pickett’s Park, the city of Salida public works department was photographed watering the park at 2 p.m. Sunday June 2.
This timer should have started the sprinkler system at 1 a.m. and turned off before 10 a.m., according to the public works department.
“Systems do fail and we apologize for violating daytime watering restrictions,” a press release from the department read.
Also, the release said, it would greatly assist the public works department if persons seeing these violations would call the dispatch personnel and notify them as soon as they see them; they will, in turn, call the public works employee who is on call and the situation may be addressed.
