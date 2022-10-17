140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1882: Fifty men are at work on the foundation of the new hotel east of the river.
This is to be the largest and best furnished hotel in Colorado west of Denver, not excepting the best of Pueblo and Leadville, and will be pushed to completion as fast as the material can be put upon the grounds.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 21, 1922: SL.B. Stewart, candidate for coroner on the Democratic ticket has been in the undertaking business in Salida for 11 years, six years in the employ of Louis Wenz and five years as successor to Mr. Wenz.
Mr. Stewart formerly was a railroad trainman and is well known among the railroad men of this part of the state.
The duties of the coroner are to investigate all cases of accidental or suspicious death.
Mr. Stewart is thoroughly competent by professional training to fill the position creditably and with the large following of friends he has in the county, he will be elected by a large plurality.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 17, 1947: Chief of Police Julius Masters met with representatives from the four PTA groups in the city and Superintendent of Schools Barrett at the Junior High School last night and made final plans for the sixth annual city-wide Halloween observance to be held Friday night, Oct. 31.
All the youngsters in the community are urged to meet at Alpine Park at 6 o’clock in costume.
Judges will select the first, second and third prize winners in a dozen divisions as follows: witches, hoboes, storybook characters, prettiest costumes, funniest costumes, pirates, movie characters, animal characters, ghosts, cowboys and cowgirls, historical characters and patriotic or service uniforms.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 19, 1972: Local authorities think they have solved the break-ins of the Poncha Springs Conoco station Oct. 3 and the Garfield Conoco station, Oct. 4, with the arrest of three juveniles in Redlands, Calif., according to Deputy Sheriff Jim Roll.
All the property has been recovered and will be returned here.
Further action depends on the investigation by California law enforcement personnel.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 17, 1997: Small town businesses are very fragile, as demonstrated early this week, when Salida’s Downtown Grocery closed its doors for good.
According to store owner Ed Haffey, the journey into closure started when the new Wal-Mart Supercenter opened its doors on Sept. 10.
“We lost 50 percent of our sales since they opened up,” he said. “But I really don’t want to blame Wal-Mart. That’s just the nature of business.”
Haffey has been in the grocery business since 1965, starting with a small independent store in Cañon City. He rose through the ranks, and joined the Safeway company
He retired form Safeway about a year and a half ago, and proceeded to live out his dream – owing and operating his own grocery store.
