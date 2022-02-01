140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1882: An eastern gentleman who was in Salida during the greater portion of this week, and who is one of a large boot and shoe manufacturing firm in the east, expressed himself well pleased with Salida.
He has left for home and will, in a few days, send out another member of the firm to look at the town and take its prospects into consideration.
It is the intention of this firm, provided the other member that is yet to come is as well pleased with Salida as is the one who was here, to buy a lot, put up a large stone or brick building and equip it with machinery and men sufficient to manufacture boots and shoes on a large scale.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 31, 1922: Engineer Patrick Higgins of the State Highway Department and crew of engineers are making a survey of Poncha Pass road with a view of permanently improving it.
W.L. Philbin county commissioner was informed by the state highway commission that they had appropriated $9,000 for Poncha Pass road and will award $10,000 later for further improvements.
It is planned to make the survey for a permanent road which will eliminate the dangerous curves and make the grade easier.
With Poncha pass completed and a road over Ute Trail Salida will have the most durable North and South road in the West because it will shorten the distance from Santa Fe by 150 miles and will penetrate the greatest scenic region in the state.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 30, 1947: Safeway stores has granted permission to the city to use the vacant quarter block of ground at Third and G Street as a parking lot, without charge, until further notice.
The site was formerly occupied by the Hanks lumberyard.
The lots will be for the free use of farmers and for Salida news who wish to park their cars during business hours without charge when parking meters are in operation.
T. W. Henritze, district manager of Safeway, informed Mayor Doveton Monday that the use of the lots will be permitted under the management of the city.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1972: Residents in a wide area of Salida in the vicinity of the high school were alarmed shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night by a loud and unusual noise apparently coming from the vicinity of the school’s shop building.
Police were notified and two units responded.
They in turn notified the fire department.
Fireman reported that the pressure in a propane tank, used to provide standby fuel for the school, had become too great and a relief valve had opened it to blow off the excess pressure.
A spokesman for Salida gas company told the Mountain Mail that the valving was a normal function of such a system and is a safety feature of the design.
He said crews were on hand during the whole operation which took from 20 to 30 minutes.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 27, 1997: Housing for seasonal employees can become a problem, but according to rafting outfitter Ray Kitson, owner of American Adventure Expeditions, there are ways to reduce the severity of the dilemma.
“I hire some teachers and several people who live in the area year-round,” said Kitson.
He said this also helps with housing for out-of-town employees, because many of his local employees open their doors to out-of-town workers.
Kitson also rents a number of homes in the area for his employees.
“I try to make arrangements for employees before they get here,” he added.
But Kitson’s foresight hasn’t stemmed the tide of seasonal employees looking for affordable places to live in the valley.
Both employees at Monarch Ski and Snowboard area and rafting employees find it quite a challenge to keep roofs over their heads while working in Chaffee County.
