140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1881: The inhabitants of Nathrop were startled last Monday night by hearing a woman cry “murder, murder” and “help,” issuing from over Mr. Millin’s building, and a crowd quickly gathered.
It was found that Mr. Latham, section boss at this place, had got on a big drunk, and was beating his wife.
She plead for him, but the marshal arrested him and brought him before Justice Kennemer.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 1, 1921: Claude McCalvey, who worked as a farm hand for William Blank, was arrested in Pueblo Sunday charged with forging two checks amounting to $50 on Salida merchants.
He is charged with having signed the name of Mr. Blank to the checks, which Salida merchants readily cashed because they knew the man was employed by Mr. Blank.
McCalvey went to his home in Pueblo, when he was arrested. He was given a hearing today before Justice Catlin and held to the district court under $5,000 bond.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 26, 1946: Ben Groy of Salida and his brother, Louis Groy of Saguache, have purchased the office of Dr. J.C. Baker, a 33-foot frontage on West Second street, between the Salida Clinic and the Salida Daily Mail buildings. There is a five room frame house on the lot.
The Groys did not divulge their plans beyond stating that they expect to erect a $25,000 building.
The deal was handled by Robert Winslow of the Nevens agency. The Groys own several downtown properties in Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 24, 1971: A contract with the city for continuation of ambulance service according to certain stipulations was signed today by Frank Carter, owner-manager of Salida Ambulance Service, according to City Attorney Mack Witty.
The city council has not yet approved the contract, drawn up by Witty.
Carter is required to have his insurance in the ambulance vehicles approved by the city attorney and to receive approval of city council on the back-up unit required by the contract.
City council at its regular meeting Monday is expected to consider approval of the contract through Feb. 1, 1972.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 21, 1996: The Chaffee County Commissioners had hoped to settle a $70,000 property tax dispute with Arkansas Valley Aviation, the operator of Buena Vista Airport, last Tuesday at a closed door session, but negotiations broke down.
They tried again Tuesday, this time in a public session, but the result, after an hour of heated discussion, was no better.
“The discussion stops right here,” said airport operator Ron Southard to the commissioners. “I’m not going to waste the rest of the morning on this. I’ll pay when I can. The case is closed and I don’t want to hear any more about it.”
But the commissioners went ahead after Southard left and formalized an offer to settle the dispute with him by proposing to waive approximately $1,000 in interest on the $60,000 in property taxes they say he owes.
