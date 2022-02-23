140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1882: The three men who were injured by the accident on Marshall pass last Saturday are doing as well as anticipated.
Doctors Brown, O’Connor and Mattoon yesterday evening, after a thorough examination, came to the conclusion that they could save Seeley’s leg.
They set the broken bones in position and will do all in their power to render amputation unnecessary.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 24, 1922: The Salida Elks last night entertained their wives and lady friends at one of the prettiest receptions ever held in the city.
More than 400 people attended.
The elegant new dining room on the first floor, was beautifully decorated with flowers and potted plants.
The trustees of the lodge and Exalted Ruler Bozman had charge of the service, assisted by a large corps of young ladies.
During the serving of the turkey luncheon there was a program of vocal and instrumental solos in which several young ladies took part.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Mar. 1, 1947: The boys in the wood shop at the high school have repainted the large Red Cross thermometer, which will hang along side the First National Bank all next week, or until such time as the $2,035 which is this year’s quota in the Red Cross drive has been reached, it was announced today by Mrs. Lois Rush, publicity chairman of the coming drive.
A huge facsimile of a thermometer has been painted with a big bulb in red at the bottom as dollars re turned into the drive, the “mercury” will rise until the $2,035 is reached.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 23, 1972: Two Boulder men are being held by Chaffee County authorities on charges of possession of marajuana and possession of stolen property.
The two are identified as Paul Lief Carlson, 20 and Jim L. Weber, 18.
They were apprehended one mile south of Nathrop by Colorado State Patrol officers Cummings and Watson.
According to the sheriff’s office the pair had abandoned their car on the highway and apparently spent the night at Poncha Springs.
Upon investigating the auto, which had been left parked in the roadway, the patrolmen determined that it contained a number of items of stolen property from the Breckenridge Ski Area.
Breckenridge authorities have been notified and are expected to pick up at least one of the two on a stolen property charge. Officers expect to prosecute the other on a the marajuana violation.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 24, 1997: A Salida Steam Plant fundraiser, “Shamrocks and Shillelaghs” is set for the evening of March 15 at the Jackson Hotel in Poncha Springs.
The event is “guaranteed” to be an evening of Irish fun, according to a press release from organizers.
“The main meal features the traditional corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, along with homemade sourdough bread. Dessert is Rocky Mountain “O’Cannoli.”
“The fun begins with a limerick contest, a Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head contest and lots of Irish dancing,” organizers said.
