140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 29, 1882: The locomotive engineers running on divisions of the Denver and Rio Grande centering in Salida held a meeting in town last night. They adopted a resolution to accept the reduction of ten per cent that had been asked of them, to go into effect the first of May.
This reduction will not affect more than one-third or one-fourth of the engineers on the road, as it applies to only those who get the highest wages.
The engineers say that as the company has been liberal heretofore in granting increase in wages when asked for it during flush times, they feel like meeting their employers in a liberal spirit and accepting a temporary reduction.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 28, 1922: Salida may again organize a municipal band.
The city council is now planning the organization and if arrangements can be made with the players and a manager the band will be reorganized.
The players assembled last Sunday for the Ray Lines funeral and they were highly commended by everyone for their work.
The people recall the concerts in the park and the many times the band was used for public functions in years past and there is a general desire to see it reorganized.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 29, 1947: Salida came back to the fight game last night with a bang.
The first night of the three-night fistic carnival, which is being staged by Les Flowers under the auspices of the Salida Flying and Civic club, was a complete success.
The boys were evenly matched, they had the fighting spirit and they had picked up considerable boxing experience in the last few weeks of training.
It was believed to be the biggest crowd that ever attended an event in the High School gym.
With the exception of the space for the ring, the gym floor was occupied by spectators.
Every seat was sold out and there were many standing.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 26, 1972: Buena Vista’s Golden Fury Players will present “Foreman, Save My Child” by Samuel French in the third annual presentation of the melodrama club this summer at the Buena Vista Hotel.
Opening night for the play will be June 7, with performances following every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. at the hotel.
Tickets, available at the door, will be one dollar for everybody including children.
Following each performance will be an “Olio,” a hodgepodge of amateur talents.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1997: Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs has a message for at least two people responsible for a pair of related automobile break-ins over the weekend: “We know who you are.”
According to Hibbs, his department is in the process of getting arrest warrants for the people responsible for stealing nearly $3,000 worth of stereo equipment and compact discs from two locked automobiles in Salida.
In each case, the locks on the cars were “punched out,” Hibbs said, making it possible for the suspects to gain entry to the cars.
Since both break-ins had a very similar “M.O.,” Hibbs said, it is assumed the same perpetrators committed both crimes.
