140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1880: The young city of Nathrop is to have a system of waterworks such as no other place of its standing can boast of. The pipe has been ordered, and will be laid as soon as it can be after its arrival, so that the place can have a full and unfailing supply all through the winter.
The plan is to lay the pipe in the ditch running from the railroad tank to Chalk Creek and have Tee’s at each corner, so that the whole town may be rapidly supplied.
This enterprise is due to Mr. Charles Nachtrieb’s foresight and liberality. It’s completion will add much to the convenience of the town as well as value to the property. The entire cost will be not less than $2,500.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 16, 1920: After completely remodeling the upper floor of the old Sweet building, Bateman Brothers, who recently purchased the building, have remodeled the lower floor, converting the store rooms into completely modern business places. A steam heat plant has been installed, the plumbing and electric wiring modernized, new metal ceilings installed and the front room completely modernized.
The building now is one of the finest looking on F street.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 19, 1945: Motorists of this area are among the first in the nation to see the 1946 Pontiac models when the first shipment by the company of new cars since 1942 arrived here and went on display immediately.
Each dealer in this area has received one car. This policy is being carried out throughout the rest of the country by Pontiac in the interest of fairness. More cars will be shipped as soon as each of approximately 3,000 Pontiac dealers had a 1946 model to display.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1970: The Colorado Lodge, a Best Western Motel at 325 W. Rainbow Blvd., has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. John Chapman of Flint, Michigan. The motel is located on the north side of Rainbow Blvd. between the city swimming pool and Blackwell’s Phillips 66 service station.
Closing on the sale by Mr. and Mrs. James Posey of Salida was last Thursday.
The motel is comprised of 25 units – 12 singles, 11 doubles and two family units. It features a swimming pool, coffee and cable color television in every unit.
The main portion of the building is 14 years old with newer additions.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 16, 1995: The opening of Monarch Ski Area will be a little bit later than anticipated this year.
A warm fall and the resulting lack of snow has hurt the resort, which doesn’t use snow-making machines and must rely on Mother Nature to provide the white stuff.
“We had some early snowfall , and have a good base, but we’re not able to open a large enough portion of the mountain for skiing and snowboarding Nov. 17,” said general manager Rich Moorhead.
The resort usually opens the Friday before Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.