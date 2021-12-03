140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 3, 1881: Friday afternoon while Mr. T. D. Jones was absent from his place of business and while his wife was temporarily in a back room at his store, a man entered the store and tried to get away with the money drawer.
Just as he was going out the door he saw Mr. Jones returning. He put the drawer back on the counter and beat a hasty retreat down street, closely followed by Mr. Jones, who finally collared him in Cameron & Heizer’s meat market.
Jones and Heizer took him in hand and walked him up street to an officer.
While at the Hawkins hotel in charge of an officer, he ran up stairs, jumped out of a window and broke for down the river.
The man was captured about half a mile down the river hidden under the bank. He was taken before Justice Hawkins this morning and was bound over in the sum of five hundred dollars.
He gave his name as George Bush.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 2, 1921: With the approach of the Christmas season the people of the United States are asked to respond to the annual call for funds to help needy people afflicted with tuberculosis.
The National Tuberculosis association has appointed the Tuesday Evening club of Salida to have charge of the campaign here and the sale of Christmas seals will begin Monday and continue until Christmas.
Mrs. R.K. Parkinson, president of the Tuesday Evening club, is in personal charge of the campaign and she has appointed committees to assist her.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 7, 1946: Under the direction of Ernest Gruenler, the girls’ shop class has been very busy learning many useful facts and, also, making things.
A few of the articles the girls have made are bracelets, letter openers, bookends and wall plaques.
The girls have spent some time in learning the parts of a motor.
This is the first year shop has been taught for girls.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 7, 1971: Members of the select choir at Salida High School who annually perform as the “Singing Christmas Tree” and have gained areawide fame for the performances, add another decoration for the tree this year. They’re to make a television appearance.
Upwards of fifty students singers leave Salida tomorrow morning to present a concert at Holy Family Abbey in Cañon City, then journey on to Pueblo where they’ll video tape record a show at station KOAA-TV for delayed presentation.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 3, 1996: Hallie Bevan, 10, and her sister Brooke, 8, started their “Open Hearts – Hold Hands” club to provide companionship and help for older people.
But the girls are getting something unexpected in return.
Besides the good feeling that comes from being able to help someone else, they are getting an education.
“We learned things we’d never learn in school, like how things were when our clients were kids,” Hallie said.
The sisters decided to start their club in 1995 after they visited Mount Shavano Manor for trick-or-treat.
“The people there told us to take as much candy as we wanted, because no other kids had stopped,” Hallie said. “We found out older people really enjoyed seeing kids, so we decided to start a club to help them.”
