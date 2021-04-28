140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1881: H.H. Middleton, from Pueblo and on his way to some mines he has up the country, camped last night just this side of Cleora and turned his horses out to graze.
This morning he found that three of them had been killed during the night by passing trains.
He estimates his loss at two hundred and fifty dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 26, 1921: Work was begun yesterday on the new federal-state road from Salida to the Fremont county line.
The bridge contractor is here with a small force of men. He is building a temporary bridge over Little river preparatory to setting the piers for the cement bridge.
The contractor brought a crew with him to the disappointment of many Salida workers who expected employment.
It is probable that the main road work will create positions for many local men. The grading work will soon be done.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 25, 1946: Ray H. Brannaman, executive director of the Colorado Good Roads Association, has sent the following to all newspapers:
Two Colorado cities – Salida and Sterling – won places on the National Safety Council’s honor roll for having had no traffic accident fatalities within their corporate limits throughout 1945.
Salida’s record for death-free traffic has run since August 15, 1942. Sterling has had deaths from automobile crashes in only two of the last seven years.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 29, 1971: A portable X-ray unit which takes free chest X-rays was scheduled to arrive this morning and see patients from 2 p.m. until late this afternoon at their location in front of Patterson’s Hardware on the 100 block of F St.
Mrs. Ed Bradbury, chairman of the Chaffee County Christmas Seals Assn., said that the unit would see persons 15 years of age or older today, and Friday and next Tuesday before the unit closes at 5 p.m. May 4.
Last year 2,000 persons took advantage of the free X-rays when the unit was in Salida last August. The project, sponsored by the Christmas Seals and the state department of health, is conducted once a year in Salida.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1996: Kurt Snyder, seventh-grade student in Dr. Douglas Horton’s Life Science class, is the second-place finisher in the third annual Colorado Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest.
Snyder received a letter April 16 from Debbie Lerch of the United States Department of the Interior and State Junior Duck Stamp Coordinator, informing him of the award.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge received more than 500 entries from all over the state.
