140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1882: Dr. Carwin paid a flying visit to our town a few days since.
He is a small man, light complexion, short chin whiskers and mustache.
He was on the bilk and he built them.
He presented an order to George Martin for $3 signed M.M. French. Mr. Martin gave up the $3 like a little man.
Dutch Jake was honored with a visit from the doctor who presented him with an order for beer and lunch signed Alger.
Then the doctor called up Bateman with a recommendation from a Denver house with which Mr. Bateman deals and Mr. Bateman went with the doctor to the New York House and went security for his hash.
The doctor evidently understands his biz – we don’t mean the practice of medicine – and he got in his work in good shape and left for parts unknown.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 12, 1922: George V. (Verne) Hallock won the honors in the contest conducted for the last 2 months by the United States Postal Office Department to have all homes equipped with mailboxes.
Mr. Hallock was the first mail carrier in Colorado to report that every house on his route had been so equipped.
The official bulletin of the department issued last gives the names of all carriers in the nation who have made 100 per cent records in the contest.
Mr. Hallock is the only carrier in Colorado who is mentioned.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 11, 1947: Ray Hockett sustained a broken left hip at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at the Monarch quarry.
He was brought to the Rio Grande hospital in the Stewart ambulance to receive emergency treatment, after which he was taken to the company hospital at Minnequa, near Pueblo.
Eadres Glenn drove the ambulance and Foreman Massengale accompanied him on the trip.
A X-ray revealed that it was a clean break of the hip bone. Dr. George Cribari, former Salida boy, who is on the staff of Minnequa hospital, took charge of the case.
Mr. Hockett was employed as a car dropper. He rode cars from the quarry to the railroad siding, applying the handbrake as necessary.
A switch was left open and the car he was riding ran into another car. Mr. Hockett’s leg was inside the car and the load of limerock shifted against his leg.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 6, 1972: Two representatives from the Colorado Department of Highways are to be in Salida next Tuesday to confer with city and county officials and other interested persons concerning $600,000 worth of new construction to be launched this spring in Chaffee County.
The group, which is to meet in the municipal auditorium, will go over plans and specifications for the widening of U.S. Highway 50 (Rainbow Boulevard) from its junction with Colorado 291 westward approximately one-and-a-half miles and for the addition of a third safety lane on 50 in the vicinity of the Rocky Mountain Livestock sales barn east of the city.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9, 1997: Salidan Ken Brandon is the recipient of the 1998 National Employer Leadership Council’s School-to-Work Award for Employers.
Brandon will be recognized at Tuesday’s school board meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
The award, based on nominations provided by local and state School-to-Work offices, is given to employers who have shown outstanding commitment to this important arena of our workforce development system.
