140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: The work of constructing a new bath house at the hot springs near Poncha has been begun.
The building is to be thirty-four by sixty feet, two stories high, the rooms to be at least one side under a shed roof.
The main part of the building is to be used as lodging rooms.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 1, 1923: Oren Warwick was painfully injured Wednesday when his motorcycle struck a rock on the road near the Ehrhart ranch at Centerville.
The machine turned turtle and Mr. Warwick was thrown heavily to the ground.
Three ribs were wrenched and he was cut on the face and head.
Harry Aude was coming behind Mr. Warwick on the road.
He did not see the accident but he found Mr. Warwick on the road.
He removed him to the Red Cross hospital.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 20, 1948: All train service on the Rio Grande affecting Salida has been resumed, excepting freight trains Nos. 21 and 22, which handled the night mail between Salida and Pueblo.
The mail is now being handled by truck, but the truck handles only first class mail.
Newspapers and magazines and parcel post are handled only on trains No. 1 and 2.
Local railroad officials deny reports that trains No. 15 and 16 may be resumed.
They are not certain when trains Nos. 21 and 22 will resume operation.
The coal miners have not returned to many of the mines in Colorado and the coal shortage is still acute.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1973: The Salida High School large music groups were judged by music experts in Monte Vista Friday, in the second part of the state music contest.
All the groups received excellent or superior ratings.
The band played the aria from “When Thou Art Near” by Bach and “Athletic Festival” march by Prokofieff, and received an excellent rating.
The freshmen choir received an excellent rating.
The boys’ glee club got a superior rating for their selections.
The girls’ glee club were awarded a superior mark.
The upper classmen’s mixed choir also was judged superior.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1998: Chaffee County Commissioners want to know why voters rejected the ball proposal to construct a new jail on the east end of Salida.
In an effort to shed light on the subject, the commissioners, in cooperation with Salida High School, particularly the School-to-Career Program, are mailing a short questionnaire to approximately 1,200 people.
This is roughly 20 percent of the people who voted in the last general election, according to Sheriff Ron Bergmann.
This questionnaire addresses aspects of the jail proposal, in an effort to find out why the plan was unacceptable.
“Because the jail problem has not gone away, we are asking help to develop an alternative jail construction finance plan,” said Chaffee County Administrator Tom Hale.
The School-to-Career Program will be tabulating the results.
