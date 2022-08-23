140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1882: The wagon road up the Monarch Mountain is almost completed and touches the dump of the Silent F, Smith & Gray and three other large mines in the camp.
These mines have, taken all together, not less than 400 tons of ore ready for shipment.
It will therefore be seen that Monarch camp, though making but little disturbance in the world by its blowing, is coming to the front.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 25, 1922: Feeding the fish is a favorite pastime of I. W. Haight, who stands at the pool in the tourist bureau park daily and feeds ground meat to the rainbow trout.
Mr. Haight usually has an audience of a score or more of people.
The trout dash 10 feet across the pool and grab the meat an instant after it hits the water.
The fisherman can gather from this a good idea of the fish in action when the fly is cast .
The big fish knock the littler ones aside in their flight.
They never miss the bait. They can wheel turn completely round or jump into the air with a speed that baffles the eye.
After the big fish have had enough to eat they let the smaller trout fight for the meat.
When Mr. Haight first began to feed them the fish were wary and refused to strike, but now they recognize him as a friend and know his fate.
He usually feeds them at sundown.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 25, 1947: Eleven drivers braved a mud-greasy track last night at the Heart of the Rockies Speedway to present nine fast midget racing events.
In spite of a slippery oval, contestants racked up amazingly fast overall times for the events and got through the evening without serious mishap.
Local drivers, gunning six of the eleven cars, copped five events, including the eighteen-lap final won by Jimmie Cope, also the winner in the trophy dash and a consistent placer in the other races.
Spectators braved biting cold and the threat of more rain to stay in their seats to the finish, even though the races ran overtime because of the necessity of packing the track before time trials.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1972: A theft of Indian silver and turquoise jewelry, valued at $15,000, from the gift shop at Jump Steady was reported to Chaffee County sheriff’s offices yesterday. Mrs. Don Wooliscroft, part owner of the resort complex which is located a few miles west of Buena Vista on Highway 306, said the theft occurred some time Wednesday night.
She said entry was gained by jimmying a door, and a crowbar was used to break into the showcase containing the jewelry.
Authorities have not reported any suspects yet.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 20, 1997: There’s a new club in town.
Or should we say, in the 14ers region.
The 14ers Homebrewing Club has recently formed to perpetuate the art of, you guessed it, home brewing.
For less than $25, people can, in the privacy of their own homes, brew about two and a half cases of beer.
It’s legal, it’s fun and it’s been going on for thousands of years.
For a modest investment, well under a hundred bucks, people can purchase all of the equipment they need to brew their own beer, wine or soda.
