140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 20, 1882: The dance house girls have been having a round-up.
One heaved stones at another and a third had one taken in on a warrant and then they made it all up, paid the costs and went their ways.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 19, 1922: Tennessee Pass is now free from snow, and automobile travel has started over it.
It is also possible to get over the Blue Mesa road to Montrose and the Cochatope Pass road has been open for some time.
Travel is therefore possible over two of the three main travelled auto roads from Salida across the Continental Divide.
There is still considerable snow on Monarch Pass, but it is expected that it will soon be passable for automobiles.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 27, 1947: Rio Grande Trailways will again operate Sky High Tours for tourists this summer.
Salida is on the line of every route mapped by the company and there should be a large flow of tourists through here this summer.
The Leadville Tour is 384 miles and routes from Denver over Loveland Pass to Leadville to Salida to Cañon City and return either through Pueblo or Colorado Springs.
Rock Mountain Tours is 631 miles long and goes from Denver to Leadville to Grand Junction, to Montrose, to Gunnison, to Salida, to Cañon City with choice of Pueblo or Colorado Springs routing.
Mesa Verde Grand Circle Tours is 1,060 miles and goes from Denver to Grand Junction, to Durango, over Wolf Creek Pass to Monte Vista and Alamosa, to Salida, to Cañon City to Denver.
The company has issued a beautiful folder describing the various tours and containing pictures of scenic wonders.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 16, 1972: Two rifles and two shotguns were stolen from the Pine Bough Lodge on Rainbow Boulevard sometime between May 10 and 15, according to Chaffee County sheriff’s officers.
Owners of the establishment, Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Jones, were away from the city when the burglary occurred.
Deputy Rob Myers said entrance was made through a rear door.
The burglar then made his way upstairs and into a bedroom where the guns were stored.
Myers said they are all that is known missing at the present time but that a complete inventory of the premises will be made upon the owners’ return.
The burglary was discovered by a relative, Mrs. Dudley Smith.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 22, 1997: Earl C. “Brick” Chisholm, 82, died September 23, 1996, but his memory lives on in three major contributions to his community.
Major donations to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Salida Regional Library and the city of Salida were announced this week.
Attorney Bob Rush, chairman of the Salida Hospital board of directors, presented a check for $180,000 from the Chisholm estate to Dean Turner, administrator of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, at the board meeting Tuesday.
The money will go into the Salida Hospital Foundation.
Salida Regional Library is receiving a donation of $60,000.
The Chisholm property, which includes a house and land at 324 Hunt Street, goes to the city of Salida for the establishment of a park for children.
The area has a 125-foot frontage and is 150 feet deep.
Chisholm and his wife, Dorothy, who had no children, left almost all of their estate to people and organizations in Salida.
