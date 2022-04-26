140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 29, 1882: Dr. Eggleston, the dentist who has opened an office at the Mix house, informs us he intends making Salida his headquarters, merely visiting other towns to complete engagements.
He makes this statement to correct any impression that he is in any sense a transient dentist to Salida.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 25, 1922: The funeral of Corporal Ray Lines, Salida’s only soldier to lose his life in battle in the last war, was the largest funeral ever held in Salida.
He was buried with full military honors, and the veterans of all the wars gathered to do him honor.
The line of marchers was formed in the lower park at 1 o’clock and everything was done as originally planned.
The weather was threatening but there was no rain. All Salida turned out to attend the funeral. The stores and homes were draped with American flags at half mast.
The uniforms, the soldiers, sailors, marines and Red Cross workers recalled the stirring days when the country was in the throes of war.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 24, 1947: As boxing devotees were swarming into the Waggoner drug store to buy tickets to the big event, word was received here that a “movie” may be made of the fans and of the sensational fights in the Salida Flying club’s AAU Gloves tournament that opens with a bang in the Salida high school gym next Monday night.
The “movie” would be in the form of a news-reel and would be shown in various theatres in the state.
Monday night’s big fights get underway at 8:15 o’clock and the box office and doors swinging wide at 7:15.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 24, 1972: Four Salida men returned to the city over the weekend from Beaver, Oklahoma, where they were contestants in the international Cow Chip Throwing Contest sponsored by that city’s Chamber of Commerce.
Kenny Englert, Steve Englert, Steve Welch and John Chapman participated in the competition with Steve Englert and Welch placing second and third respectively in the VIP division of the meet, participating against such notables as Governor David Hall of Oklahoma and Sooner State Senator Ed Edmonds.
The two were accorded slots in the VIP category by virtue of their first and second place positions in the First Annual Buffalo Chip Throwing Contest which was staged in Salida last summer.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 29, 1997: FIBArk’s downriver boatrace is already the oldest of its kind in the country.
Now, the event’s board of directors hopes, the race will also be the country’s boldest downriver race.
In a meeting last fall, many former FIBArk commodores were asked one question: What has happened to FIBArk?
The question was posed to the former event organizers in attempt to find ways to improve this year’s event.
One of the most dominant responses, according to a recent FIBArk press release, was the route of the downriver race.
So the current board of directors put the input from the former commodores to immediate use and changed the race route. Now, the race will start near Nathrop and end in Salida.
