140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1882: The amount of work now being done by the Denver and Rio Grande in the yard and about The Roundhouse is almost incredible.
Those of our people who haven’t been across the river for a few weeks would hardly recognize the place.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 3, 1922: One of the most thriving industries in Chaffee county is the rumor factory, main office in Salida.
It never closes down but it is always ready for rush orders at election time and its output is enormous.
The most industrious time for the rumor factory is the three day period preceding the election, after the newspapers have been published.
Then come the rumors that a certain candidate is so and so.
The factory’s goods are effective.
Several candidates have been defeated in previous elections by the quick spreading of these malicious rumors by hiring runners, the sole object of which is to defeat a worthy candidate for office.
If the runners for the rumor factory visit you Saturday, Sunday, Monday or Tuesday just remember that all the candidates have been in the campaign since August and that they attempted to take their campaigns to the people.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 31, 1947: Enjoy the shivery spook house, the fish pond where you hook a prize, the novelty booth, the wishing well, bingo, beauty shop, games and other concessions at the Longfellow Elementary School carnival.
Plenty to do, plenty to see, and plenty to eat.
Mrs. A.D. Salmonson has graciously consented to tell fortunes, which is an opportunity you won’t have again.
The men will particularly enjoy the boxing in the auditorium.
Everyone will love the Bar X Ranch presented by the first and second grades, Old King Cole’s party by the third and fourth grades and the minstrel show by the fifth and sixth grades.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1972: The elk kill checked with the game management station, located one mile west of Poncha Springs on U.S. Highway 50, is up 65 percent over last year’s count, according to Alvin Warden, station supervisor.
Since the opening of elk season Oct. 28, 224 elk have been checked with game officials, Warden reported today.
During the same period of time 135 were checked in a year ago.
The season will close Nov. 12, making the season 16 days in duration, which is seven more days than the 1971 period.
The total kill last year was 341, Warden added.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1997: The Jackson Hotel in Poncha Springs is the oldest still-operating business in Chaffee County.
It was founded in 1878 by Henry “Hank” Jackson, cigar-smoking Memphis steamboat captain.
One would think Mr. Jackson would be long gone, but a long list of former owners, and the current owners, Doug and Jane Pinto, think not.
It appears Hank Jackson’s spirit, along with several others, still “hangs out” in the old hotel.
