The Salida Mail, Aug. 12, 1922: Hodgmen & Westerfield have purchased the Susie Smith lots on the east side of F street and just above the alley between first and second, and will erect three store rooms, fifty feet deep, brick front and plastered throughout.
This will improve the appearance of that part of town very materially.
C.W. Richardson has the contract.
The Salida Mail, Aug. 11, 1922: Margaret Weber of Front street, Salida and three men narrowly escaped death Sunday night when their car overturned on the Monarch Pass road near Sargents.
The car turned turtle. One of the men jumped but the others remained in the car.
The top, windshield and steering wheel were smashed yet none of the passengers were injured.
Glenn Seelinger went over yesterday and drove the car to Salida.
The front wheel struck sand at the edge of the road and the driver was unable to manage the steering wheel.
The car was traveling at slow speed when the accident occurred, having stopped only a few hundred feet down the road before the accident.
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 12, 1947: A seam of coal, five feet thick and exposed for 500 feet, under the narrow gauge railroad at Shirley, was discovered recently.
Roy Hickman, superintendent of the Colorado Fluorspar Company, examined the vein. He said the weathered outcropping indicates that it contains a high percent of sulphur, which is a handicap.
The vein also is visible on the opposite side of the gulch. The mine would be operated through a tunnel and it is within 1,000 feet of the railroad.
Coal development at Shirley would be an important asset to Salida. It is a downhill haul to Salida. It would give employment to miners and provide tonnage for the railroad as well as give Salida a nearer supply of coal.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 11, 1972: A crowd of 400 is expected Sunday at the lower hydro plant picnic grounds when the Salida Elks Lodge stages its annual picnic.
An officer said, “We want this to be the biggest such event in the history of the lodge.”
Highlight of the affair is to be an old-fashioned pit barbecue. Wood for the pit, four pick-up loads, has already been cut. The cook crew will light off the fire tomorrow morning and the meat will go into the pit in the afternoon so that it will cook for nearly 24 hours.
Barbecue sauces were in preparation today.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1997: As of yesterday afternoon, seven Salidans had picked up candidate petitions at Salida City Hall.
With six of the seven city council seats open, including the mayor’s seat, it would appear November’s election will be hotly contested.
However no one has picked up a petition for mayor, and nobody from Ward 1, where there are two council seats up for grabs, had picked up a petition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.