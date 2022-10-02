140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 30, 1882: Smith and Westerfield have lost a sidewalk.
They think it must have strayed or been stolen.
To-day they are getting lumber on the ground for a new one.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 6, 1922: The exhibits are arriving fast for the Hampton Bros. & Valdez contest and the display in the store window now is a delight to the eye and a revelation to those who do not know the resources of this county.
Among the vegetables and fruits shown are celery, cucumbers, black radishes, carrots, tomatoes, pears, apples, strawberries, peppers, rutabagas, cabbages, sweet potato squashes, ordinary squashes, pumpkins, cauliflower, turnips, pumpkins, beets and lettuce.
The specimens are wonderful in size and quality.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 4, 1947: Clarence Sneddon of Salida sustained a broken back Thursday night when his car turned over five times near Rampart Range, which is within a few miles of Colorado Springs.
The accident happened at 10 o’clock Thursday night but was not discovered until 11 o’clock Friday morning.
Mr. Sneddon was employed by Colman Bros. Granite Co. in Colorado Springs. He is in the Memorial hospital in Colorado Springs where his condition is reported as serious.
His wife, Mrs. Eleanor Sneddon, who is a general duty nurse at the Rio Grande hospital, went to Colorado Springs today to be with him. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Sneddon of Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 5, 1972: Any doubt concerning the robust economic health of Chaffee County vanished today with the release of a report by the authoritative University of Colorado Bureau of Business Research concerning 1972 second quarter retail sales, services and industrial sales.
The hike in retail sales was a whopping 26.3 percent above a comparable period in 1971. The figure outstripped the overall state increase of 17 percent and placed Chaffee County among 13 of the state’s 63 counties recording a better than 25 percent increase.
Total retail sales during the period were $6,126,000. Services accounted for $803,000 while all other industries reported $695,000 for a grand total of $7,624,000 compared to $6,035,000 for the period a year ago.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1997: Payment in lieu of taxes to Chaffee County is down this year, despite an overall increase of about $300,000 to all of Colorado’s counties.
The county will receive $341,274 from the federal government to offset the loss of tax revenue from tax-exempt federal land.
Last year it was awarded about $356,000 in PILT according to County Administrator Tom Hale.
Hale said he’s not alarmed by the slight drop. “It’s better than not having it at all,” he said.
The county uses PILT money for ongoing special projects, Hale said. Last year PILT was used, among other things, to match grants for work on the Salida Trail and the county’s comprehensive development plan.
