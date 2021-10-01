140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1881: A burglar’s mask and a bunch of skeleton keys were found in town the other morning.
If the owner will call at this office he will be informed where they are.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 4, 1921: Joe Fuller of Maysville is tired of having his chickens, cows and horses killed by automobiles.
He caught one offender red handed a few days ago and held him under the surveillance of a thirty-thirty until he received payment for a horse killed.
The deal was closed in an attorney’s office where Fuller brought his man.
The motorist was E.N. Mosley, mail carrier between Pueblo and Alamosa.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 28, 1946: About 40 freshmen boys were entertained at an informal party on Tenderfoot Mountain September 21 by the seniors, under the capable guidance of Phil Moto, senior class president.
Refreshments were served in cafeteria style. The menu was lime and water, which makes a beautiful shade of white. The utensils which consisted of a broom and bucket were furnished by the freshmen.
At the end of the party all the buckets were highly decorated with white streaks. The freshmen enjoyed the party and showed their approval by trying to give the “S” on Tenderfoot a better physical appearance than it has ever had.
Although none of the freshmen, to the knowledge of the seniors, were painters, they did such a good job of repairing the “S” and white washing it that even Rembrandt would have envied their work.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 30, 1971: Two Buena Vista youths were apprehended early Sunday morning at the fish hatchery lake for underage drinking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The boys, one 16 and one 17, were spotted drinking beer by sheriff’s officers on routine duty.
One of the pair fought with police and was belligerent.
He was jailed and the other boy released to his sister Sept. 28.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1996: Salida’s discount shoppers will have fewer choices this holiday season, as plans to close the Gibson’s store in Salida were announced Friday.
Gibson’s of Salida opened in July 1971.
It has been at the same location on U.S. 50 since that opening date.
On Nov. 30, it will close its doors for good.
The company, based in Dodge City Kan., has decided to close seven of its 29 stores in the next 60 to 90 days, including the store in Salida.
According to Salida store manager Mark Jones, the company has offered employees a chance to relocate to another store.
The Salida store employs 20.
