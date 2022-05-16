140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 20, 1882: The coroner’s jury in the Cozad inquest concluded its labors last Tuesday.
The coroner, Mr. Mattoon, put in evidence the certificate of the analysis of the stomach which showed the presence of morphine.
The jury rendered a verdict that death resulted from poison, and held Ed Streepy responsible for the murder and Len Streepy and the Irishman, who was under arrest with Ed. Streepy here, as accessories before the fact.
The Streepys have since been arrested in Buena Vista.
Mention of the coroner’s jury’s verdict has not been previously made in these columns for the reason that we were requested to wait until the arrests were made.
(Editors note: June 3, 1882: The Streepy examination came off at Buena Vista Saturday and the defendants were discharged.)
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 19, 1922: The Gunnison Normal band received an ovation in Salida Wednesday night when the thirty members marched up the street to give a public concert.
It was the reminder of the most prosperous times after the war.
The streets were blocked with automobiles and several thousands of people were gathered at First and F streets.
The band played several selections very well and received a round of cheers.
It was the band’s time to cheer when they went to the Burn’s cafe and found a splendid dinner awaiting them and were informed they were the guests of the Lion’s club.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 23, 1947: Here’s a chance you swimmers have been waiting for.
Operation Naval Reserve is sponsoring a swimming contest to be held at the Municipal pool, Saturday May 25, between the hours of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All men between the ages of 17 to 40, veteran and non-veterans, are eligible to compete.
Prizes will be awarded and the public is cordially invited to attend.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 11, 1972: Telephone service in the Maysville area was temporarily interrupted Wednesday afternoon and evening when a trenching machine being used by a utilities firm accidentally cut through a 50 pair cable.
Cable splicers from the Salida office of Mountain Bell were dispatched to the scene and had service restored within a few hours.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 12, 1997: Despite protest from a local attorney who claimed two proposed city ordinances are unconstitutional and would never stand up in court, Salida City Council Monday night unanimously passed three new laws aimed at curbing teen gatherings on city street corners.
All three ordinances were given the emergency label. Since they were passed, they went into effect at midnight Monday.
Council passed new laws that close city parks at 11 p.m. each night; prohibit loitering after 11 p.m. each night; and impose an 11 p.m. curfew on children under 15.
Salida attorney Ernie Marquez challenged both loitering and curfew laws saying they “breached constitutional rights of the citizens.”
Marquez said the loitering is too broad, and it makes a lot of innocent behavior illegal.
“If you walk out of the movie theater and stand there talking to your friends, you’re breaking the law,” he said. “This ordinance reaches into areas that do not need to be controlled.”
He said the city could enforce existing ordinances to control the teen gathering problem.
“This doesn’t address the problem,” he said. “It’s like a shotgun blast when a rifle shot is needed.”.
