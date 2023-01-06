The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1883: Yesterday afternoon about three o’clock a distressing accident occurred at the coal kilns near Howard station, a little distance below Salida, by which R. Gillip, a brakeman, lost three fingers of his right hand.
He was engaged in coupling together some loaded cars when a sudden gust of wind blew a volume of blinding smoke from the coal kilns in the direction when he was at work, and unable to see, his hand got between the bumpers and was smashed.
He was at once carried to Salida and made comfortable at the Ogden house, and this morning Dr. J.W. O’Connor amputated three of the fingers.
He thinks the thumb and index finger can be saved.
The Salida Mail, Jan. 5, 1923: D.E. Crouch, lion hunter for the biological survey, was in Salida yesterday with his dogs preparing to start on the trail of a lion west of town.
Charles Hedrick reported seeing the tracks and Mr. Crouch was notified immediately by the Forestry department.
Mr. Crouch hunts lions by trailing fresh tracks instead of tramping on an aimless search through the mountains.
Tracks may be several days old but the dogs will pick them up.
Each mountain lion kills a buck deer every two weeks and the government is determined to get rid of the predatory animals.
Mr. Crouch is located at Texas Creek but any person seeing fresh lion tracks should notify him or the Salida Forestry office immediately and Mr. Crouch will be on the job.
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 9, 1948: The first public showing in Salida of the new 1948 model Ford trucks will take place January 16 at an open house to be conducted by the Costello brothers.
With the streamlined new trucks – the first post-war products of the Ford Motor Company – as the main attraction, the Costello Brothers will welcome the public to its showrooms, service, parts and accessories and used vehicle department.
“We arranged an open house program for public announcement of the 1948 truck line because we feel that this is the most important new truck showing in Ford history,” said Albert Costello.
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 11, 1973: Plans for the refoliation of Tenderfoot Mountain at Salida are moving forward under the auspices of the Collegiate Peaks chapter of the Izaak Walton League.
The group took on the long-range project several months ago.
At a meeting of the membership Wednesday evening, the group was told by Secretary William Robinson of his contacts with state forestry officials and others in a position to be followed.
Robinson said the species recommended were juniper and pinon.
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 8, 1998: Tickets are now on sale at the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce for the annual banquet and Black & White Ball to be held at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Ticket prices are $25 per person, if purchased before Jan. 17.
After that date the price goes up to $26 each.
This is a Black & White Ball, therefore the attire is semi-formal, black or white.
The buffet will be catered by Mary Lou Morgan of Variations.
The chamber will also be presenting annual awards for Man and Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, From the Heart and Cornerstone.
