140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1881: The dance at Hunt’s hall last night went off very nicely.
So did some of the boys’ hats.
Anybody that will steal a hat will steal a sheep – so some of the boys said when they got ready to go home.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 1, 1921: Ray Lines Post held a joint meeting with the ladies auxiliary last night at which line preparations were made for a public celebration on Armistice day.
After the business of the meeting was disposed of the members enjoyed ice cream and other refreshments.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 28, 1946: Salida’s biggest and best Halloween party will be held Thursday evening, according to plans made by Chief of Police Masters, assisted by Sheriff Shewalter, the Parent Teachers Association, Salida schools and the business houses of Salida.
The children are impatient for the fun to begin.
The Public Service Company is installing lights in Alpine park for the benefit of the judges who will award the prizes.
The parade will form at Alpine park at 6:30 o’clock.
Each division will be judged and valuable prizes will be awarded.
The parade, led by the high school band, will head for the Salida theater, for a free show for the children which will commence at 8 o’clock.
The older children will go to the Elks where there will be free Coca-Cola and a free dance from 8 to 11 o’clock.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1971: Halloween will see some changes in Salida this year.
According to Chief of Police Harry Cable, the parade, show and dance will be discontinued.
The action is due partly to the fact that the events are outdated and the fact that Halloween falls on a Sunday this year.
Children will not assemble in the park for treats this year, as has been the practice for the past 25 years.
In addition, Chief Cable recommends that children start their trick-or-treating Sunday afternoon and finish by dark, thus avoiding the dangerous traffic problem.
The dance has traditionally been held in the basement at the Elks Club, which is closed on Sundays.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1996: All children, preschool through eighth grade, and their families are invited to the 12th annual Halloween Carnival 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Longfellow Elementary School.
A special haunted house is open 7 to 9 p.m. Admission to the haunted house is 50 cents and is a fundraiser for Salida High School Key Club.
The haunted house is for fifth through eighth graders only, because it is scary!
The Halloween Carnival offers an alternative to trick-or-treating in the cold and keeps the youngsters off the streets and safe.
The carnival includes family fun, games, food, candy, games and prizes, and a costume contest.
