140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1882: Mr. Mandeville informs us that he feels a little anxiety for a man who was boarding with him and who mysteriously disappeared last night and has not been seen since.
The man had been working on the water works and had his board paid in advance.
It is thought possible that he had some money in his possession and that a man who has been hanging around after him may have taken it from him.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 28, 1922: D.P. Cook yesterday tendered his resignation as water commissioner of this district. He has served in that capacity for four years.
The scarcity of water this year made the commissioner work night and day.
Mr. Cook declared he could not obtain proper co-operation among the water users in this time of water scarcity and that all his efforts to divide the water according to seniority rights were in vain.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 7, 1947: James Dunn of Buena Vista is in the Rio Grand hospital seriously injured, victim of an automobile accident at 4:45 o’clock this morning opposite the Ocean to Ocean at the East end of First Street.
A pick-up truck owned by Gene O’Connor and driven by his son, William, 20, the police said, skidded 115 feet, struck a light pole, uprooted a tree six inches in a diameter and went through a road sign, coming to a stop on its side, twelve feet from the Arkansas river.
O’Connor and Milt Pingston, 24, of Buena Vista, the third man in the truck, were uninjured.
The young men were headed west when the truck went out of control.
Night Patrolmen Morrison and Wickers took Dunn to the hospital in the police car.
The extent of his injuries has not been determined. He is undergoing x-ray.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 3, 1972: Nearly a year of cooperative community effort was climaxed under bright sunny skies Sunday afternoon when the Leonard Nesbit Heliport was dedicated at Salida Hospital.
A crowd estimated at 250 was on hand as the 55 x 66 foot asphalt pad was officially dedicated by the chairman of the board, William S. Rush.
Attending the ceremonies and accepting a plaque on behalf of their mother, who was too ill to be present, were two of the children of the man for whom it is named, Mrs. Zelma Kreuger and Ernest Nesbit, both of Gunnison. The widow of the late Leonard Nesbit, Mrs. Lizzie Nesbit is confined.
The landing pad was first called for by Nesbit in the aftermath of the Gunnison bus tragedy last fall.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1997: Claiming art is in the eye of the beholder, Salida City Councilman Ralph Coscarella refused to give his blessing to the planned draping of the Arkansas River by internationally known artists Christo and Jean-Claude in the year 2001.
When asked by city administrator Pat Brooks to allow her, on the city’s behalf, to sign an agreement between numerous governmental agencies and make Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area the sole permitting agency for the project, Coscarella declined.
The three other members present Monday night, however, chose to give Brooks permission.
“I understand some people think that’s art,” Coscarella said, “but I don’t think it’s art.”
