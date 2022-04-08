140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1882: N. Hodgman and S.B. Westerfield continue to invest in Salida real estate.
Their last purchase was of forty acres adjoining the town on the south in the Blake tract.
They propose to have it surveyed into blocks and lots and will plant a large number of trees around the tract.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 11, 1922: When Charles Fowler and wife were returning Friday from Cañon City in their car they were met on the road near Texas creek by a “road hog” who was going at terrific speed.
Mr. Fowler was forced off the road and his car hung suspended on two wheels.
It was necessary to secure the aid of a truck in getting back on the road.
The speeder did not stop.
Below Mr. and Mrs. Fowler was a drop of thirty feet.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 5, 1947: Telephone service in Salida will not be affected by the strike, if called Monday, according to Telephone officials.
There are only two Salida employees who are members of the union.
The local lines will operate as usual, and all emergency service, including long distance calls, will be handled by supervisory officials of the company.
The United Press service, which comes to the Salida Daily Mail over the teletype system, uses telephone wires.
This is classed as an emergency service and is not likely to be interrupted.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 5, 1972: A report on a Colorado school bus crash that killed nine persons shows the need for a law requiring seat belts and high-backed seats on all school buses, Rep. Donald G. Brotzman, R-Colo., said today.
Brotzman, sponsoring such a bill, said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had reported that those killed in the Monarch Pass accident last September were totally or partly ejected from the bus.
Also, he said, the roof collapsed to the top of the seat backs.
Victims of the accident were players and coaches of the Gunnison High School junior varsity football team.
“While the tragedy of the Monarch Pass accident cannot be undone,” he said, “I do hope that the report on the accident will serve as an impetus to committee hearings on my bill.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 11, 1997: Salida doesn’t have a water shortage – at least not yet.
According to City Administrator Pat Brooks, the city has enough water to serve its existing population and perhaps another 2,000 water taps.
“If we get that much growth, something’s going to have to be done,” she said.
Currently the city experiences trouble during the summer months, because it has to treat water faster than the city’s residents and visitors use it.
With folks watering their lawns, and with hundreds of visitors in the city each day during the summer, that task is more difficult than it might seem.
It was for this reason last spring and again this spring that the city imposed more stringent water restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.