140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1882: W.P. Brown and David Meyers, the two young men who lost their traps and goods in the Van Every house that was burned Tuesday morning, desire to return thanks to the people of Salida who so generously chipped in to help them on their feet again.
They especially desire to thank Baxter Stingley, A.T. Ryan and S.B. Westerfield who took an active part in their behalf.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 21, 1922: The body of Corporal Henry Raymond Lines, who was killed in action in France, arrived in Salida yesterday morning accompanied by Sergeant Paul Gutwald of Headquarters company, 53rd Infantry, U.S. Army.
The casket was taken to the Lorton, Wenz & Bonham undertaking parlors.
The funeral will be held at 2:30 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the Presbyterian church.
The Salida post of the American Legion was named after Corporal Lines, who was the only Salida soldier killed in the war, and the post has made extensive preparations for the funeral.
It was planned to hold the funeral on Sunday because many of the men employed in the railroad shops and offices desire to attend.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 16, 1947: A series of explosions in Texas City, Tex., 38 miles from Houston, rocked a 140-mile Texas Gulf Coast area today, and a police radio report said gas fumes, feared poisonous, were filtering over the region where several hundred persons were killed or injured.
The report said the authorities are ordering evacuation of an estimated 18,000 persons.
Huge fires raged among oil refineries flanking Galveston Bay, covering the disaster area with black smoke visible for 10 miles.
Bud Myers, Houston press reporter on the scene, said 400 to 500 persons were killed.
The disaster was touched off when a French Lines freighter loaded with ammonium nitrate blew up at a dock, where Police Chief W.F. Laddish of Texas City said “hundreds were working.”
The ship explosion touched off a series of blasts at the nearby $19,000,000 Monsanto Chemical Co. plant. Fire spread to the refinery and oil storage properties flanking the dock area.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1972: Question of continued use of Pueblo television channel 5 (KOAA) was resolved at a meeting Thursday evening of the Salida TV Translator Association according to the group’s president, Dan M. Johnson.
Dropping the steel city channel, which duplicates in large measure the programming of its parent station, KOA in Denver, was considered, Johnson said, because there didn’t appear to be sufficient use of the channel to justify the expense of carrying it.
He said last night’s decision was based on the financial burden on the association.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 18, 1997: Awards for community service were presented Saturday, April 12, to many Chaffee County residents, for participating in the Chaffee County Crimestoppers and Salida Community Watch programs.
Crimestoppers was initiated in 1980 at the suggestion of Salida City Councilman Dennis Daley, who was concerned about the effects of crime and the prevention of it.
Daley and his wife Barbara, owners of Mama D’s restaurant, donated the food and services for the banquet, assisted by new owners Danny and Annie Quinto. The business changed hands April 14.
Appreciation Service Awards went to Larry Morris, Robert Post and Donna Lawyer for years of service. Tad Hascall, charter member, was recognized with a plaque.
KVRH Radio received the News Media Award.
