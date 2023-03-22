The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1883: Mr. Otis, the traveling agent for the Denver Mining directory of Colorado is in our city for a few days. The directory will be a book of 1,000 pages, giving the name, location and general facts concerning all the developed mines in the State.
They propose to publish reliable information stating precisely what the ore assays and what the mill run actually is, so that the reader can rely upon the information it gives.
Mr. Otis is now engaged in writing up the mines of Chaffee county.
The Salida Mail, March 23, 1923: Earle Ehrhart, who has one of the finest Holstein herds in the county, has purchased of the State Reformatory a pure bred bull, grandson of Count, the most famous of all Holstein sires.
He is seven months old and will be run with Mr. Ehrhart’s herd.
Mr. Ehrhart has twelve pure bred Holstein cows and twenty-three good grade Holstein cows.
He entered the dairying business only two years ago, having been a successful range stockman until that time.
The Salida Daily Mail, March 16, 1948: The trained nurses who planned to lease Poncha Hot Springs reported to the city council last night that the cost of necessary improvements would be too great.
They suggested that they be given a lease on the Salida Hot Springs baths.
They plan to give therapeutic treatments and massage. They said it was not their plan to treat the sick but to keep people well.
The question was referred to Dr. Howard D. Smith, city physician for recommendation.
The nurses are Mrs. H. Sohn, Mrs. C. Baldwin, Miss E. Donaldson and Mrs. W.E. Harrelson, all of Denver.
The Mountain Mail, March 23, 1973: Dick Morgan, manager of Salida Hot Springs Pool, announced today the facility will be open beginning tomorrow for daily swimming sessions and will remain open throughout the spring vacation holiday.
“We decided to open it,” Morgan said, “when some of the youngsters complained that there really wasn’t much for them to do while school was out.”
Morgan said painting and other improvement work is still in progress but that it shouldn’t interfere with swimming.
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1998: A move by the Colorado State Patrol to a regional dispatch center in Pueblo is costing local law enforcement agencies a pretty penny.
The Chaffee County Sheriff Office, as well as the Salida and Buena Vista police departments, are each chipping in to purchase three new radio frequencies and operating equipment, at an estimated cost of $47,176.
When the CSP transfers its dispatch for Chaffee County to Pueblo, the CCSO, BVPD and SPD will have no way to communicate via radio.
The sheriff’s office has historically dispatched local CSP officers out of Chaffee County through two radio frequencies shared by the CSP, CCSO, SPD and BVPD.
