140 years ago

The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1883: Mr. Otis, the traveling agent for the Denver Mining directory of Colorado is in our city for a few days. The directory will be a book of 1,000 pages, giving the name, location and general facts concerning all the developed mines in the State.

