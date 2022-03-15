140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 18, 1882: Tucker & Twitchell have had men at work for the past week grading a road to their stone quarry up Lava gulch.
It will be finished to-day.
Mr. Twitchell will proceed at once to lay the foundation of his dwelling of this stone.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 21, 1922: A committee representing the Parent Teachers association visited the Lions club last evening and asked cooperation in organizing a playground movement.
Mrs. Rose W. Ridgway, acting as spokesman of the committee, informed the club that the association desired to have a playground governed by a paid supervisor.
She stated that the H street school grounds had been recommended by the late Prof. Kesner as an ideal location but that no action had been taken.
The club referred the matter to the executive committee at a meeting of which a committee will be appointed to cooperate with the P.T.A.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 13, 1947: Vernon Allen and three children, Betty, Joyce and “Butch,” of Howard suffered minor injuries yesterday afternoon three-fourths of a mile south of Highway 50 on the Cherry Creek road.
The road was washed out and their car dived into the creek, turning over three times. The car was completely demolished.
Mr. Allen and the children were brought to Salida Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Allen, Joyce and “Butch” were released yesterday evening and Betty was able to go home this morning.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 14, 1972: Two Salida businessmen Saturday morning reported to 21 other civic and business leaders on a trip made Friday with two representatives of Buena Vista for conferences with officials of Aspen Skiwear Corporation.
Jim McCormick and Frank Chelf returned from talks in Denver and a tour of the firm’s plant at Pueblo West, clearly impressed with the company and its officers.
They were obviously elated over the manner in which the two Chaffee County communities had been able to cooperate on the junket.
During a hastily called meeting at the Spa Restaurant, the pair took the better part of two hours to report on their trip and to discuss, in detail, the steps which Salida must now take in the campaign to encourage the national apparel manufacturer to look favorably on Chaffee County as the site for a proposed new plant.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 14, 1997: Salida citizens of a nocturnal bent have almost certainly noticed the number of bats in the night sky hereabouts.
They may not, however, be aware of the availability of houses that the night-flying insect controllers might come to prefer to people’s attics and belfries.
Available they are though, a new store at 233 F St. called Terra Madre: A Nature Store.
The diurnal majority might prefer owner Matt Keefauser’s inventory of bird houses, feeders and baths for feathery (rather than leathery) fliers.
Hummingbird supplies already have been doing well, he said.
