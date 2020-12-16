140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1880: Agent Crozier informs us that it is the intention of the railroad company to fill in the space between the ridge and the depot so that teams can reach the depot platforms from this side.
This is an improvement that will be appreciated by people having business at the depot.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 14, 1920: Senator Heatherington, of Gunnison was over Sunday on an inspection trip to the Salida Granite fields. He has interested Eastern capital in the quarry fields and he expects either to buy or locate some property in the district for development.
While on a trip East last spring Senator Heatherington showed samples of the granite to some Eastern business men and they were so taken up with it that they requested him to get them into the game. Senator Heatherington inspected several of the quarries Sunday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 17, 1945: B.F. Powers of the U.S. Reclamation Service explained the proposed Gunnison diversion project at a mass meeting Saturday afternoon in the district court room at the court house. A map of the $300,000,000 project was set up in view of the audience to which Mr. Powers kept referring as he talked. Following the speech Mr. Powers was subjected to a barrage of questions from the 100 or more people in the audience.
Mr. Powers stated that experience has proved that any large irrigation project cannot pay its own way, and it is necessary that it derive revenue from another source. In this case the extra revenue would come from an elaborate system of power plants, seven of which will be located between Twin Lakes and Salida, and the largest of all at Wellsville. The water from the Gunnison will come through a tunnel just below the lower power plant at Maysville.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1970: The Singing Christmas Tree, holiday concert by the Salida High select choir of 56 voices, is alive and well, as the general public will discover at 8 p.m. Monday on KOAA-TV on Christmas Eve.
The group will also perform next Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the student body.
The Singing Christmas Tree, in its 25th year here, originated at West High School. John Held the director of the select choir started the tree here in 1946.
The star at the top of the tree is the singer Held decides has contributed most to the choir – this year, Vicki Finley.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 12, 1995: Poncha Springs residents will pay less tax on their property in 1996 than they did in 1995.
The Poncha Springs Town Council adopted a motion at its regular meeting last night to certify a drop in the mill levy to be assessed on taxable property next year due to an increase in valuation of property in town.
The mill levy will drop from its current level of 3.95 mills to 2.92 in 1996.
