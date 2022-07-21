140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1882: Mr. Morton, the surveyor for the Denver and Rio Grande, has completed his survey for the tunnel through Marshall pass.
The tunnel will be a little over two miles in length, will have several miles in distance, do away with a good portion of the heavy grade and will avoid a good portion of the distance where snow is troublesome during the winter.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 18, 1922: Bonanza and Salida will be connected by a direct highway within a few weeks.
United States Forester Agee after a visit to Bonanza last week decided to assist in rebuilding the old Mears toll road between Shirley and Bonanza.
The citizens of Bonanza have volunteered to work on the road and it is expected the county will do a part of the work.
The whole job will cost less than $1,000 of which this county will have to bear not more than a fifth.
The road will be made good for automobiles. Some of the grades are steep but can easily be negotiated with a car.
The road traverses a beautiful scenic section and the trip to the mining camp is another attraction.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 21, 1947: City attorney Charles F. Stewart was informed yesterday by Mr. Bridgeman of the Public Utilities Commission that the present airport site with its proposed enlargement has been rejected again by the C.A.A.
It was suggested that the runways be changed to avoid Tenderfoot Mountain and an inspector came in last week with a plane to “drag” the field again.
He reported that the mountains around Tenderfoot make the site too dangerous for turns.
The site on Missouri Park near the Valley View schoolhouse also was inspected and has not yet been improved.
More surveying will be done and another visit by the C.A.A. “dragging” plane will be made, probably next week, before a final decision is given.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 21, 1972: Refusal to pay a $2.50 overnight camping charge has resulted in the arrest of four persons on suspicion of auto theft.
Chaffee County Sheriff Charles Berry said the suspects have been jailed and will be held for FBI and Los Angeles officials.
Berry said eight people in a Ford Fireball Minicamper stayed overnight in Centerville.
Thursday morning they refused to pay campground owner Bert Myer the overnight charge and drove off.
Myer notified the sheriff’s office and the vehicle was stopped at the junction of Highways 285 and 50.
Authorities ran the license number of the vehicle through the National Crime Information Center when the driver could produce no registration.
The report came back that the vehicle was on the stolen car list out of Los Angeles.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 25, 1997: Hard Rock Paving and Redi Mix representatives said during a special meeting July 17 they are trying to be “good neighbors” by seeking a special use permit from the county to operate an asphalt plant north of Buena Vista.
However, the company’s neighbors apparently feel otherwise, and gave the Chaffee County Planning Commission a round of applause after the group voted unanimously to recommend denial of the company’s request.
The vote for denial, the commission said, was based on Hard Rock petitioning to operate a commercial venture in a residentially zoned area north of Buena Vista.
