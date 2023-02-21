140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March. 3, 1883: Billy Taylor was brought before his honor, Judge Garrison, on a charge of breaking the peace in the matter of prodding Otis White with a pitchfork.
The prisoner pleaded guilty and was fined one dollar and costs.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 20, 1923: A. Marchi has a fondness for gold lead pencils – so have others.
Mr. Marchi missed his gold pencil last Friday.
He scanned the faces of the patrons in his pool hall and decided Joe Martinez was not innocent looking.
He stood Joe up against the wall and searched his pockets and his stocking bank, but nothing came from it.
Joe was scared, but he was insistent in his denial. He kept his hands up long after the searching.
Mr. Marchi told him he could put his arms down but Joe was too scared.
Mr. Marchi seized one of his arms to put them down in a natural position and there up his sleeve, Joe had the pencil, Mr. Marchi says.
No explanations were asked or offered and Mr. Marchi slipped the pencil in his vest pocket.
Ten minutes late Joe left the place.
He had hardly gone when Mr. Marchi again missed his pencil.
Mr. Marchi notified the police and Joe went into police court Monday.
He denied he had taken the pencil but he paid a fine of $7 and costs and agreed to buy Mr. Marchi a new pencil.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 18, 1948: The Western Union Telegraph Co. has leased a room in the Palace Hotel and will remove from First and F streets as soon as the wiring connections can be made.
The place vacated by the Western Union will be occupied by the Main Liquor Store, which is now located across the street on F street.
The Western Union will occupy the room recently vacated by the State Employment Service in the Palace Hotel Building.
The State Employment Service office will be located at the office formerly occupied by the Selective Service.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 20, 1973: Salida High School teacher Richard Leavitt has been chosen to participate in the Governor’s Conference on Wildlife and Ecology.
The conference will take place in Denver on March 30 and 31.
Governor Love will speak as well as representatives from Colorado State University, Washington, D.C., and the Department of Fish and Game.
Leavitt said he thought the group would be a type of public relations organ to get the message across to the public.
The biology, botany and zoology teacher received his invitation to the conference Monday.
He has been teaching in Salida for three years and also instructs at the Colorado Mountain College.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 23, 1998: Chaffee County Commissioner Frank McMurry has submitted an application for a special land-use permit to move the Nathrop Post Office to his property.
McMurry’s request, under the name McMurry Land and Livestock, will be reviewed in a public hearing by the county planning commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Salida.
It will be the second time in less than a year the board has been involved in deciding the future of the Nathrop Post Office.
