140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 29, 1881: The Tin Cup Record of last Saturday said: “Last week a cave-in occurred in the South Park tunnel that will require at least three weeks to clear away.
All prospects for getting through the tunnel this winter have disappeared, and the Tin Cup, Taylor River, Spring Greek and Aspen districts will be compelled to depend upon St. Elmo and the Alpine route for their outlet for the winter.”
The time when the South Park shall be completed through the tunnel is getting to be a conundrum.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 28, 1921: Thieves entered the Nigro & Marchi pool hall through a rear window last night and secured $20 in nickels from the strong box of the electric piano.
The thieves took nothing but the cash, although a valuable gun, cigars, cigarettes and other merchandise were within reach.
The theft was discovered this morning when the place was opened for business.
This is the second time the place has been robbed in the last two years.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 19, 1946: Chris Argys, Spartan backfield ace, ran 67 yards last night against Colorado Springs to spoil the Terrors record of never having been scored on, although the final count gave Colorado Springs a 19 to 7 victory.
The Springs team drew blood in the first quarter, but Argys’ long run in the second quarter put the local lads back into the game.
However, a strong Terror eleven was not to be denied and thundered back to score in the third and fourth quarters to down a fighting Spartan team 19 to 7.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1971: The Chaffee County commissioners will meet with officials of other counties Oct. 29 to discuss the possibilities of joining together so that the counties will be eligible for state land use funds.
The commissioners heard the proposal Wednesday when they met with members of the state planning office.
With state land use funds the counties could engage a planning group to assist with zoning, planning, subdivision regulations and enforcement of planning policies.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1996: the Tony Zielinko family at 826 D St. invites everyone to stop by and see the family’s “terrifying tradition” again this Halloween.
The family has been setting out his display of animated ghosts, goblins and other assorted spooky creatures on Halloween night for the past 18 years.
The display has been canceled on just three occasions, because of snow.
According to the Weather Service there is a 30 percent chance of snow this year, too.
Barring snow, however, the display is open from dark until about 9:30 p.m.
Anyone who wants to stop by during the day to see how it is done is welcome to do so.
